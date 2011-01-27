Everything Will Be Made Into A Porn

“There’s been lots of superhero parodies from other companies, but they always end up just parodying the character. I’m remaking [the ‘Hulk’ TV pilot] almost exactly, but with sex,” says the film’s director, B. Skow. “Instead of making it a joke, I’m trying to keep the drama of it.”

Between Hustler, Vivid, New Sensations and Pauly’s Lusty Lowriders Productions, there’s not a porn company on the planet that isn’t capitalizing on the public’s literal and figurative boner for porn parodies over the past few years. The LA Times noticed this recently and visited the set of Vivid’s latest SuperXXXHeroes production, The Incredible Hulk XXX: A Porn Parody, starring Lee Stone and Dale DaBone, to discuss this fad, as well as Superman XXX, which will be released all over our faces and chests on Monday.Vivid’s Batman XXX was recognized at this month’s AVN Awards with 7 awards, including Best Parody. But it was also praised for being the top-selling and most rented adult film of 2010, as millions of porn enthusiasts celebrated their favorite masked crime fighter by ruining their favorite socks. Additionally, Vince’s favorite actor Evan Stone played the Riddler and was named Male Performer of the Year.So what sets the Vivid line apart from the others, director B. Skow?

And nothing preserves drama like watching two girls double team the Hulk while he screams, “HULK! SAY! NO! TEETH!”

After Superman and the Hulk, Vivid will soon tackle Captain America, Spider-Man, Thor and Wonder Woman, which should have been the first in line based on the general male perversion over that costume. Vivid also plans to create the original characters Spread Eagle and High Beams, which will hopefully be accidentally played at many child birthday parties.

After the jump, I’ve put together a little collection of the porn industry’s latest contributions to the parody game. While they’re just trailers and feature no nudity, heads up for language. I wonder if these porn stars kiss their fathers with these mouths. Well, I know Bree Olson does.

(I actually watched this, partially because I was curious about production value and what goes into these parody films, but also because I want to rescue Tori Black from this life and make her an honest woman. An honest woman who puts the Metrodome’s roof to shame, of course. Needless to say, DaBone’s quote in the LA Times article about really impressing someone? Don’t hold your breath, buddy.)

(If anybody ever wonders why I hate Evan Stone so much, it has nothing to do with the fact that he’s paid to have sex with some girls who are pretty hot and some girls who aren’t and all girls who make their fathers die early. It’s because… well just watch this clip. And for good measure, check out his performance as the Riddler in Batman XXX. Then you’ll understand.)

(At least this one changed the name in the main vein of the classic parodies. If you’re going to have fun with classics, why not go over the top?)