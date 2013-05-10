There are better movies than Space Jam. Lots of them. Hell, there are better movies within the genre of 90s kids’ sports films (The Sandlot, definitely; Little Big League, probably; the first two Mighty Ducks movies, maybe). But that does not change the fact that I love Space Jam like a loyal family pet, and that I will always stop to watch it — picking it up at any point — any time I see it pop up on cable. And so, please allow me to take this opportunity to explain to you why I love it.
You know what? I should do this as a list. People love lists. Especially when you’re talking about something from the 90s. Yeah, let’s do a list.
Five Things I Love About Space Jam
The Premise
Space Jam is a movie about a group of evil space aliens who want to enslave the Looney Tunes. In order to do so, they agree to a winner-take-all basketball game in the cosmos against Bugs Bunny and company, which, if they win, will result in the beloved characters being forced to entertain the masses at an intergalactic theme park called Moron Mountain. Immediately after agreeing to the deal, the aliens promptly steal the talent from a number of NBA players using a space laser, which the Looney Tunes counter by kidnapping Michael Jordan during a round of golf and begging him to play for them.
If the entirety of the film — if literally all it was — was someone walking onto an empty, unlit stage and reading that paragraph into a cheap microphone, it would still be one of my Top 20 favorite movies of all-time. I mean, think about that. Really, really think about it. Someone made a movie where aliens tried to enslave Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan saved him with basketball. And then think about the fact that none of that is the craziest part of the movie. The craziest part of the movie, by a longshot, is the idea that Michael Jordan and his family live in a development. I’m all for suspension of disbelief in movies, but come on.
If Danger doesn’t win a Pulitzer for this then there’s no justice in the world.
tldr
I will convert you one day. I swear.
It feels like this took you way too long in your blogging career to get to this. Also, please provide an MS paint of what Scotty Pippin would look like as a MonStar.
Made a note in my TrapperKepper to check back for MS Paint concept art of Pippin Monstar.
thank you basedblog(er)
being 9 years old and listening to the monstars theme song really changed my life.
sigh these kids today will never really know LL Cool J as a rapper.
Thank god we get hit ’em high in here. It’s the one redeeming quality this movie has.
Since the age of 9 I’ve had the perfect response to “What are you doing?” with “Fixing a divot”. 100% LOL-rate. Thank you, Wayne Knight. Thank you, Space Jam. Thank you, DG
And the award for Most Thought-Out Article About Space Jam In 2013 goes to…
Oh, Danger. Never change.
Indeed.
I think we now need a list of all great 90s soundtracks. Rush Hour, Dr. Dolittle (look it up, it was legit), Space Jam are at least three great soundtracks that come to mind.
Judgement Night!
Dr. Dolittle and The Nutty Professor both had GREAT soundtracks.
Above the rim! I don’t even really remember the movie, but the soundtrack had Nate Dogg and Warren G’s “regulators” on it, one of the most important songs of the decade!
Hackers, Empire Records.
don’t forget the Godzilla soundtrack. Rage Against the Machine, Greenday, Foo Fighters and Puff Daddy’s cool Led Zeppelin sampled song. Oh and that damn Wallflower’s song “Heroes”
A huge plus 1 for Judgment Night and Empire Records
The crow.
Can’t Hardly Wait
The Dumb and Dumber soundtrack is AMAZING. Give it a listen. I’ll wait here while you do.
How could you not mention Little Giants in great kids’ sports movies of the 90’s.. smfh. Fuck gay ass Sandlot. SpaceJam was only cool because of the Jordan, the MonStar dunks and the soundtrack.
So . . . SpaceJam is only cool because it’s SpaceJam?
But seriously. The Champions was better (or as it’s now known: The Mighty Ducks). My team used to quack our way out of time outs. We were not the only ones.
Haha glad you had the soundtrack in your list too or you would’ve lost what’s remaining of your 90’s cred..
Bless you Danger.
I will not let a discussion about 90’s kids sports movie continue without mentioning The Big Green.
I was eight when I saw that and the scene where Morales tells Kate that he’ll just take her with him the next time he leaves was the smoothest goddamn thing I have ever seen.
ALSO GUTTENBERG.
No “Basketball Jones?”
As an adult who is multiple inches under 5 foot, that song is to blame for all the times I tried out for a sport that was obviously not for me.
See, this is what separates the 90s nostalgia content of UPROXX from Buzzfeed. Whereas this is beautifully written and carefully constructed, Buzzfeed’s would be a series of GIFs with captions like “LOLZ they’re monsters but spelt MONSTARS!!!!”
BuzzFeed is Internet pop culture for people who earnestly watch cable news.
The only reason I don’t completely despise it is because it was created by Chelsea Peretti’s brother.
Even when someone puts entirely too much thought into the roster of a cartoon alien basketball team, Hakeem Olajuwon still doesn’t get any respect!
But but he’s the Dream… turning the Dream into a nightmare would have been too soul crushing!
Needed John Starks he already looked like an alien
When I was a kid, I thought the Space Jam opening theme was the greatest song in history.
To be fair, I was a really dumb kid.
Your childhood self should kick your ass for disparaging his obviously superior-than-you musical intellect.
I’m still fixated that the movie essentially says Michael Jordan, even after a year off of basketball, can still beat the NBA’s best players in a 5 on1 game of basketball.
If I were the Monstars, I’d have replaced Johnson and Ewing for Penny Hardaway and Scottie Pippen. Hell, if Mister Swackhammer knew about MJ before the game started, Pippen the person would have gone and played to get rid of MJ.
During the 90s I was OBSESSED with Basketball movies. White Men Can’t Jump, Above the Rim, Heaven is a Playground, Eddie, Rebound, Sunset Park, I did not care how awful any of these were, there were guys dunking! MOAR DUNKS!
So yeah, I was like 19 years old when I saw Space Jam in the theater. If I hadn’t gone with a friend I would have been the oldest non-parent there.
I was pretty much in the same boat. Glad to find the 3rd person who’s seen Eddie (after myself and my brother).
No love for Kevin Bacon’s The Air Up There?
@Jeff FUCK. YES. The Air Up There was so deep to my 7yr old psyche. The whole Kevin going through manhood rituals sequence was the greatest.
One of my all-time drunken things to shout is “JEEMY DOLAN…SHEEAKE OND BEEAKE”
Blue Chips. The Sixth Man.
I feel like the Space Jam website should get an honorable mention on this list.
I’m a little disappointed there’s not even a hyperlink to it anywhere in this.
Let’s see if this gets through spam…
[www2.warnerbros.com]
Remember in the mid-late 90’s when Busta Rhymes was basically a psycho waiting to be unleashed in all of his music videos?
No joke, a car waiting at the red light outside my house has BR blasting on his speakers. Also: [30.media.tumblr.com]
Someone needs to kickstart a sequel.
Or a spin-off where Lola Bunny finds her true identity in a sexual awakening.
*lowers head, goes to sit in the Corner of Shame*
Rule 34, aka it’s probably already out there somewhere.
I remember being annoyed in the theatres that Taz was completely underutilized as an enforcer. The Monstars are beating the shit out of your franchise players, go maul them! Should’ve brought Oakley instead.
They had him distracted with a big, tall, frosty glass of O.J
I’d just like everyone to know that the character of Michael Jordan in Space Jam won the nerd battle tournament at Comic-Con last year. Even at the geekiest place on Earth, pit against legendary superheroes and villains, Space Jam still reigns supreme.
Thank you so much, DG. This is one of those things that you didn’t even know you needed it til’ you had it, and I definitely needed this, because I am having a TERRIBLE day at work and this made me laugh just enough to get me through the last 60 minutes of heart-searingly awful bullshit.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
This movie introduced me, through “Hit ’em High” to Cypress Hill, Busta Rhymes and the Wu Tang Clan. It had one of the best soundtracks ever, and the film was enjoyable all around. I still hate basketball though. Thank-you for this article. I will now introduce my kids to this film as they heard Bugs rap and thought it was hilarious.
Hit ‘Em High is STILL the shit.
I was born in 1987 and I have never seen Space Jam, and everyday the Internet reminds me of this.
Honestly, I’m surprised Danger limited this list to five things. That’s a lot of restraint.
I just watched this for the first time in like 20 years recently, and yes, one hundred percent, I agree completely. I had forgotten how good it is.
One of my favorite moments was when Bugs Bunny calls the Monstars group a “Mickey Mouse organization.” That’s ACTUALLY really fucking funny.
Space Jam IS great.
90s kids sports movies is a bigger genre than I thought. Do they not make movies like that anymore, or do I just not pay attention to them? Ladybugs, The Big Green, Little Giants, Rookie of the Year, MVP: Most Valuable Primate. Now everything’s all MXP: Most Extreme Primate instead.
Dear Millenials,
Here’s a quick list of shit from the 90s that was terrible that you ironically put on a pedastal:
-Boy Meets World
-Dinosaurs
-step by Step
-Fami- Fuck it. Anything from TGIF lineup. Ever.
-Grunge
-Nu Metal
-Space Jam
Now get off my goddam lawn.
*cue Gran Torino theme song*
*gets blasted by 23 yr old blogger*
Boy Meets World and Space Jam were, are and will continue to be fucking awesome. Shut up
All of these shows are awesome. Your impression of a pissy hipster whine-ass needs work.
Danger, this is Pulitzer worthy stuff.
1st of all. lmao at u disecting the weaknesses of the monstars’ guard play bc thats just takin it 2 far man lol. also if u have to leave that waste of height bradly on the team then i suppose its ok to get rid of ewing HOWEVER there is no way on earth im not having Grandmama on my monstars team. that man was hornets bball in the 90s and could easily play the small forward position. also i would petition to have reggie miller sub in for ewing, well bc i never liked ewing (although id take him over bradley in a ny sec) then it wud be a viable team imo.
bill murray is the man forever! space jam is goat, that is all
Dude, puberty was weird for a lot of us. I don’t need you judging me…
Mitch Richmond. Respect.
My local theater had this as a midnight movie once, and it was the best theatrical experience of my life.
you know the dream team? well we’re the MEAN TEAM
I’m a 6th grade teacher and I made my students watch this movie
I watched this recently for the first time in over a decade, thinking I would love it again. Everything Danger says is right, but there is no middle to the movie. Which is neither good nor bad it just suddenly went from establishing the premise to the game. I may have been imbibed somehow.
I saw it recently and while I was distracted with some work during it, it felt like the movie was like 60 minutes long.
Lol what..Is that really true about Jay-Z. I’m googling and the only source I can find is that last fm has it has written by Jay-Z.
after listening you can definitely tell Jay wrote and probably rapped that. “Aint no Bunny like the one i got” and thats def his laugh throughout the song.. Great post Space Jam may be in the Top 5 movies of all time..My top 5 at least, and thanks to my MJ loving 3-year old it still gets burn these days…this AND Ninja Turtles movie 2 The Ooze. I love my life
I second the Mitch Rich love. Danger I know you’re an Eagles fan… I don’t know if you’re also a Sixers fan, but if so, the inclusion of Shawn Bradley in anything is a major downer. But oh well.
Oh, and Bill Simmons wants to debate you on which players the Monstars should’ve stolen from.
Spolier alert: He’s picking LARRY FAWKIN LEGEND
I don’t even think Simmons would have chosen a four-years-retired Larry Legend for the Monstars.
This is probably something for a different article, but I feel that there should be some mention of how the Space Jam story ties in with Barkleys Shut Up and Jam Gaiden
For the LONGEST time I thought that Michael Jordan lived in the modest suburban home from this movie. Which is f*cking hilarious in hindsight.
I once played in a pickup b-ball game at the YMCA against a dude in his early 20’s rocking a Bugs Bunny Toon Squad uniform (jersey and shorts). This was in the year 1998 and he was doing so without even a hint of irony.
Sadly, there is no photographic documentation of this game, which is one of the biggest regrets of my life.
LL didnt fit in the Monstars Theme Song at all. The rest went in though, Methical oh my god.
Really? I always thought LL’s verse was the best out of all of them.
The film itself, and ‘I believe i can fly’ were huge in the UK for some reason
First time I watched Space Jam, I was drinking beers with a couple of buds. When Jordan’s “wife” in the movie replied to his question of what was for dinner with, “Oh, Collared Greens and Fried Chicken” I nearly choked on my beer. How the FUCK did they get away with putting that in there???
I believe that Space Jam was one of the few projects Bill Murray actively petitioned to be in because Michael Jordan was in it.