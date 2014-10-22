Johnny Depp Dresses Down As The Big Bad Wolf ‘Into The Woods’

Entertainment Weekly advertised their Holiday Preview edition with special covers offering first looks at Into the Woods, Rob Marshall’s adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s Grimm Brothers musical opening Christmas Day. Johnny Depp plays The Wolf, apparently in some kind of lupine-inspired zoot suit with long pocket chain. “Does this mean I have to take off my scarves and feather earrings?” I imagine Johnny Depp asking.

From Rob Marshall, who previously directed the critically-acclaimed Chicago and the disastrous Nine, and last worked with Depp in 2011’s Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Into the Woods is an adaptation of a Sondheim musical that debuted in 1986.

“Into the Woods” is a modern twist on several of the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales, intertwining the plots of a few choice stories and exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. This humorous and heartfelt musical follows the classic tales of Cinderella (Anna Kendrick), Little Red Riding Hood (Lilla Crawford), Jack and the Beanstalk (Daniel Huttlestone), and Rapunzel (MacKenzie Mauzy)—all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife (James Corden & Emily Blunt), their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch (Meryl Streep) who has put a curse on them.

In other words, it sounds like one of those network shows based on fairy tales I keep seeing promos for, plus famous actors vamping around the forest singing Stephen Sondheim songs. I haven’t seen something combine everything I find grating in such a streamlined way since I saw that Harley dude with “Biking for Jesus” on his leather jacket. Nope nope nope. Not even for Anna Kendrick in a corset.

Opens Christmas Day.

Ol’ Chris Pine, just a freelance lion tamer, tryna make a living.

[hat tip: Collider]