Johnny Depp Dresses Down As The Big Bad Wolf ‘Into The Woods’

Entertainment Weekly advertised their Holiday Preview edition with special covers offering first looks at Into the Woods, Rob Marshall’s adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s Grimm Brothers musical opening Christmas Day. Johnny Depp plays The Wolf, apparently in some kind of lupine-inspired zoot suit with long pocket chain. “Does this mean I have to take off my scarves and feather earrings?” I imagine Johnny Depp asking.
From Rob Marshall, who previously directed the critically-acclaimed Chicago and the disastrous Nine, and last worked with Depp in 2011’s Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Into the Woods is an adaptation of a Sondheim musical that debuted in 1986.
“Into the Woods” is a modern twist on several of the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales, intertwining the plots of a few choice stories and exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. This humorous and heartfelt musical follows the classic tales of Cinderella (Anna Kendrick), Little Red Riding Hood (Lilla Crawford), Jack and the Beanstalk (Daniel Huttlestone), and Rapunzel (MacKenzie Mauzy)—all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife (James Corden & Emily Blunt), their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch (Meryl Streep) who has put a curse on them.
In other words, it sounds like one of those network shows based on fairy tales I keep seeing promos for, plus famous actors vamping around the forest singing Stephen Sondheim songs. I haven’t seen something combine everything I find grating in such a streamlined way since I saw that Harley dude with “Biking for Jesus” on his leather jacket. Nope nope nope. Not even for Anna Kendrick in a corset.
Opens Christmas Day.
Ol’ Chris Pine, just a freelance lion tamer, tryna make a living.
[hat tip: Collider]
I hate musicals, but lord I’ll geek out to no end over Sondheim. I hope this isn’t as joyless and boring as the “Sweeney Todd” adaptation.
Oh thank God, there’s someone else. I thought I was the only one who didn’t like Burton’s Sweeney Todd.
I knew Burton’s version would suck the second they cut the opening number. Who does that?!
@Patty Boots I forgot about that, you’re absolutely right. The worst for me was that the casting was so whack, and just felt like it was all based around getting Depp in the lead. Everyone was too young with no voice. Alan Rickman would have made so much more sense as Todd, and jesus christ Bonham Carter was awful. Mrs. Lovett is the entire comedy relief and she just threw a wet blanket over the whole thing.
And SPEAKING of casting — WTF — Bernadette Peters is 1 goddamn year older than that tart Streep, how do you not bring her back as the witch for “Into The Woods”?!?!!?!
*tokes hard on inhaler
Okay, see, that’s my biggest complaint with these movie adaptations of Broadway musicals: they don’t get people who can sing well enough to pull it off. I get that they’re using big name actors to sell tickets, but to someone who genuinely enjoys a good musical, it’s just like community theater amateur hour with a bigger budget.
The Sweeney Todd adaptation was great. Perfect actually. A story about revenge is not supposed to be joyful.
@Ysoof Groof You’re doing your revenge wrong.
@MickTravis4Life, seriously Bernadette Peters is older than Meryl Streep???? I thought she was younger, and I would have given her the job in a heartbeat. (I can’t stand Meryl Streep though.)
Oh look everyone! Johnny Depp is wearing a zany hat!
I’m happy to see him get away from this subtle performance kick he’s been on for these last 0 years.
Where’s Helena Bonham Carter as “Evil Tree”? Depp in a weird hat is her siren song.
Oh look everyone! A douchey, snarky and clueless internet comment! He’s playing The Big Bad Wolf. What did you expect?
I didn’t want to punch Johnny Depp in the face, but I felt I owed it to him.
@Ysoof Groof – You know a lot of Big Bad Wolves in zany hats?
This movie look like Hot Bullshit on a sunny day…..Disney always fucking shit up smh
I like Sondheim a lot, but I can’t image how this won’t be a hot mess.
At least I know which movie I don’t wanna’ see that I’ll be dragged to over Christmas weekend by my family.
Knowing the parts and the music, I’m cautiously optimistic about Anna Kendrick and Chris Pine. They can bring a lot of levity, especially of Pine “Kirks” up the prince role.
All the reactions from the early screenings were positive. It will be great. Don’t be negative about something that you haven’t seen much of yet.
I’m sorry. But if it helps, I now hate your family too.
Man, this thing is gonna make Rock of Ages look like House Party II in this bitch!
Or Party House 3!
Vince, you are quite on point about those network shows. My wife watches a lot of things I don’t really care about, but when “Once Upon a Time” comes on, I have to actively leave the room or I get too mad. It’s like they took every stupid idea that an eight year old has about fairy tales and combined it with a 14 year old girl’s ideas of romance. Christ on a dumptruck, it’s bad. I get my revenge by repeatedly watching the ‘Sisko and Jake’ episodes of Deep Space Nine.
I don’t mind the Tex Avery inspired interpretation of the Big Bad Wolf, but this is just such a typical role for Depp my eyes rolled out of my head. Makes me yearn for the halcyon days of Willy “Michael Jackson” Wonka and The Mad “I’m a main character now!” Hatter.
Just because it’s a “weird” character it doesn’t mean it’s a typical role for him. He’s never played this kind of role before. He’s never played a WOLF before.
STFU Ysoof, if that is even your real name.
What in the hell did I just see? This can’t be real, right? I mean… right? No.
I’d rather watch a turd play hopscotch. What a glorious disaster.
Look great and Depp’s wolf also looks great.
Pretty sure you work for Disney.
Not sure if trolling….
The evidence is mounting.
Well, let’s not start sucking each other’s dicks quite yet.
Checking your profile, every comment youve ever made here is in defense of Johnny Depp. Good stuff.
He’s slowly turning into Nic Cage, but with hats instead of wigs.
I wonder if Depp will every make a move back to non-whimsical acting roles. I remember a period (pre-Capt’n Jack Sparrow) where he was a pretty solid character actor as opposed to the caricature actor he’s become.
Depp was pretty bereft of whimsy in “Public Enemies,” but otherwise, yeah.
Good point about Public Enemies. I was excited for that movie but, yeah, it turned out to be something easily forgotten (which I had clearly done).
Whoa, whoa, whoa, let’s not badmouth “Public Enemies,” mmkay?
related; [www.theonion.com]
A zoot suit-wearing character with big teeth? You better believe they’ll be hearing from Steve Harvey’s lawyer very soon.
The songs from Into The Woods are _utterly terrible_.
Wait, did Tex Avery produce this?
I would wager that it is a seceret wish for all distinguished actresses to play a witch. Finally Meryl Streep gets to have some fun
Disney now presents… Once Upon A Time: THE MOVIE, featuring Johnny Depp, playing a pimp, playing the Big Bad Wolf.
I was just in “Into The Woods” this past spring. I absolutely love this show and the music that comes with it; Sondheim is amazing. You can look so closely into this show and find so many different meanings that apply to you. I’m so looking forward to Disney’s take on it!