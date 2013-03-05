Oz the Great and Powerful cost $325 million

CGI is expensive, yo.
Sam Raimi’s Oz the Great and Powerful started screening this week in advance of its Friday opening, and Disney execs are hoping it does well, because according to a new report in the New York Times, it cost $325 million to make and market. That’s not the most expensive movie we’ve ever heard of (John Carter cost an estimated $350-$400 million to make and market, for instance), and $325m is barely half James Cameron’s budget for yacht prostitutes, but it’s still more than any normal human could possibly hope to fathom. To paraphrase
Mike Birbiglia John Mulaney, an easier way to make money would be to just put $325 million of cash in a room and charge people to look at it.
No movie studio would have the nerve to remake “The Wizard of Oz,” the beloved 1939 musical ranked by the Library of Congress as the most-watched film in history. But “Oz the Great and Powerful,” a Disney-produced prequel, is nearly as intrepid. The company is betting that a new twist on a story moviegoers already love will result in a hit on par with “Alice in Wonderland,” which took in more than $1 billion in 2010.
Oh, were they trying to recreate Alice in Wonderland? Gee, I couldn’t tell.
It’s a breathtaking gamble. “Oz,” at turns goofy and dark (and not a musical), cost about $325 million to make and market, according to people who worked on the movie who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid conflict with Disney. Mr. Franco has never anchored a mainstream movie before.
Hmm, well Rise of the Planet of the Apes grossed $482 million worldwide and Franco was the lead in that, unless you count Andy Serkis in a spandex suit.
According to surveys that track advance interest, “Oz” could take in $80 million or more in North America in its first weekend, a huge debut. But movies this expensive need intense audience support; in the Twitter and Facebook age, films can fall off a cliff almost overnight if early attendees don’t like what they see.
Disney’s marketers have not been cowed by the huge shadow cast by the original “Oz” — indeed, their ads for the new film invite comparisons to the classic. But the popularity of the original may ultimately represent the studio’s biggest challenge. Is there room for a new cinematic vision of Oz, as Disney believes? Or will movie audiences (and critics) be reluctant to embrace an Oz that does not look a certain way, have a certain tone and feature a certain set of slippers?
Granted I don’t have kids and I hate kids and I never talk to kids, but I doubt kids are really concerned about whether the movie is faithful to a property that came out in 1939. Hitler hadn’t even invaded Poland then. But I do like the idea that Disney imagines a bunch of 8-year-olds with their arms folded across their chests like Comic Book Guy, sneering “This is totally out of synch with the Good Witch mythology.”
Like most movies of its size, “Oz” had production difficulties. Based on feedback from test audiences, Disney at the relative last minute had Mr. Raimi expand the presence of a talking, computer-generated monkey as a comedic buddy for the antihero wizard. [NYT via Yahoo]
“We were worried audiences might not accept this new twist on the classic Oz mythology, which is why we added more talking CGI monkey.”
Yep, sounds like Disney.
“Disney at the relative last minute had Mr. Raimi expand the presence of a talking, computer-generated monkey as a comedic buddy for the antihero wizard.” I guarantee that the person who made this decision thinks Poochie was the best part of Itchy and Scratchy
That was the best episode of Impy and Chimpy I’ve ever seen.
To my utmost surprise, the Zach Braff monkey really was the best part of that *yawn* film.
Vince, I love Birbibliography as much as the next guy, but it was Mulaney with the “It is 8 dollars to see the 100 million or 10 dollars to have your money ADDED to the 100 million”
Dammit. They blend together when I spend all day listening to comedy on Pandora.
I have no idea if this is the popular opinion or not, but I loved Return To Oz as a kid. It fits nicely into the pantheon of 80s fantasy movies designed to terrify children. Also, after The Craft and American History X, it’s interesting to see Fairuza Balk as this innocent little child actress.
That movie is so crazy. Wheelers man.
+1
Fuckin’ Wheelers, man.
I know right? I mean the female antagonist has a room full of severed heads for Christ sake!
So I wasn’t the only one freaked out by those things. After all those years of therapy, I realize I’m not crazy.
The effects in that movie still hold up. They showed it at the Aero Theatre with Walter Murch in attendance last year. Characters like the Wheelers are responsible for my distrust of carnies, circus folks and anyone in a costume at Disneyland.
nanosanchez is right.
Why are they worried about audiences accepting a new version of Oz, when Wicked has been cleaning up on Broadway for years? And there have been three sequels to the novel it was based on?
I’m pretty sure that’s actually a John Mulaney bit, not Mike Birbiglia.
Crap, I think you’re right. Fixed, thank you.
Talking comedic monkey? You confuse me, Disney. First you do the whole, “Let’s make a darker, grittier version of Oz” that every company seems to love to say, then you soften the most terrifying part, and that’s the evil flying monkeys.
So Vin Diesel is in this?
“The things I’m gonna do for my Emerald City.”
I wonder when studios will realize the old-school notion of movie stars is not really relevant anymore.
When movie stars stop being able to open movies. Like, probably not for a while yet.
Getting increasingly rare, though. Who is a LOCK to open a movie these days? In years past, Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford, Eddie Murphy, Julia Roberts, and Jim Carrey were guaranteed to bring at least a $100 million blockbuster to the plate, each time, every time. Who are the stars today? Denzel? Bradley Cooper?
Established or Easily Established Franchises (aka rehashing well-known works) are the new “movie stars.” No one really gives a fuck about the new Robert Downey Jr movie, or the new Christian Bale, or the new Wahlberg, or the new Emma Stone, or Kristen Stewart. They want to see familiarity and big splosions. Michael Bay gets it.
Will Smith is by far the closest thing, and even he admitted long ago that he picks movies based on whether or not he expects them to be super profitable regardless of his involvement.
Big Willie Styles might be the last of his breed. Bruce Willis can’t even sell a DIE HARD anymore.
How long have we known about the film and not one article on the fact that there are adorable baby flying monkeys, for shame vince, for shame.
I was distracted by the budget until I got to the fact that this movie has a talking CGI monkey. My fiancee loves both the Wizard of Oz and monkeys. This movie is likely going to be a permanent part of my life now.
Enjoy having Zach Braff ringing in your ears from now on.
That explains the attraction.
/Sorry, but it had to be done.
[www.youtube.com]
I am interested to see what parts of OZ they use for the stories considering there were over a dozen books written by Baum.
The answer is not one paragraph.
Relax people. What did you expect? CGI’ing a dicknose out of every scene to avoid an NC-17 isn’t cheap.
I’d be more likely to see this if it were a biopic about Christopher Meloni’s penis.
See:
[www.shortstv.com]
Andy Serkis plays all the munchkins right?
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t Sam Raimi and Rachel Weisz used to be married? And now she’s married to Daniel Craig? My money is on her as the wicked witch.
No. She was with Darren Aronofsky. Sam Raimi is married to Bruce Campbell.
Kunis and Weisz both go evil green after Franco spikes their drinks with Goblin juice.
Is ‘Goblin juice’ a euphemism or a metaphor?
Sam Raimi is married to Lorne Greene’s daughter.
Correct. Lorne Greene’s daughter is Bruce Campbell.
There is no problem in this world that can’t be solved by adding in more talking CGI monkey.
“The Mediocre and Expensive Oz,” quips the mediocre and dead-broke Johnny Lager
Chances I will see this: None to slimmer than none.
Looks like those new Star Wars movies have a great shot a matching the quality of the prequels.
Why would they include a talking monkey in a movie about living in prison?
$325 Million? Sounds like The Coke Wizard of Oz ran wild on that set.
Cocaine: It’s a hell of an expensive drug.
As a history nerd, felt obligated to check:
Wizard of Oz release date: August 25, 1939
German Invasion of Poland: September 1, 1939
Pff, you think I wrote that without checking?
Hey, we gotta keep you guys honest…
I get that some people have a fondness for the 1939 musical version. But it’s not as if there haven’t been other takes on the story since then (as other people have already mentiond): The Wiz, Return to Oz, Wicked and of course the made for SyFy movie with the human tinkerbell Zooey Deschanel.
This is hardly sacred ground.
The OZ books are all public domain now. So I’m surprised there hasn’t been more adaptations than there has been.
It’s because WB (owners of the MGM library) has very creative demons in their legal dept who get around silly little laws like “public domain” by copyrighting the depictions from their movies. So you can adapt “OZ” but God help you if your characters look, act, or speak ANYTHING like the ones from the 1939 version.
Anyone know if there has ever been a prequel with a longer period between them than Wizard of Oz and the new movies?
Mel Gibson will have an answer to your question as soon as he wraps up that “Birth of a Nation” preq.
Hmmmm…interesting view points BUT, I must say…the original production always seems the best.
Forget the price tag. Comments above (if not Raimi’s involvement) made me sure I’m gonna watch this one. Trying all the time to spot Adebisi.
will the poop thrown by the monkey be CGI too? or will they use real poop?