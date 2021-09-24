Talking ‘Long Term Parking,’ The Most Emotionally Crushing Episode Of The Sopranos On Pod Yourself A Gun

Click to download here.

Tony and Adriana Come Home

On the penultimate episode of season five of Pod Yourself A Gun, Matt and Vince are joined by writer and podcaster Chris Cabin from the We Hate Movies Podcast to talk about The Sopranos season five episode twelve, “Long Term Parking.”

Chris is our first “affiliated” guest, if you know what I mean. A photo of his father getting arrested ran in the New York Times because Chris comes from a self-described criminal family who ran a book for the Jewish mafia in Pittsburgh. So I’m not saying something bad will happen if you don’t listen to this episode, I’m just saying you have some beautiful ear drums and you should use them while you still have them. God forbid something bad happens to them, but if you listen to the pod, nothing bad will happen to them.

In what is possibly the show’s most gut-wrenching episode, we say goodbye to an animal-printed real one. If you haven’t seen the episode yet, first of all what are you doing reading this? Second, stop reading now if you don’t want it spoiled. RIP to our poor girl Adriana. She was so loyal to her man who was so loyal to his capo that she got ulcerative colitis and nearly had a Jerry Lewis moon face for her own wedding. She deserved better. Though her final moments occurred off screen, so you could choose to be one of those freaks who thinks that if a character’s death is not explicitly shown, the character is not dead. You’re wrong and you’re dumb, but you’re sweet.

People love the Sopranos. People love David Bowie and Queen. So logically, singing the synopsis of episode 512 “Long Term Parking” to the tune of “Under Pressure” should be loved by everyone. YOURE WELCOME pic.twitter.com/EAoKBQiX37 — Matt Lieb? (@mattlieb) September 23, 2021

-Description by Brent Flyberg.