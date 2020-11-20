Dissecting ‘The Sopranos’ Christmas Episode, Arguably TV’s Best Christmas Episode Ever

Click to download here.

Tony’s got a list and he’s checking it twice, on a very Sopranos Christmas episode.

On this week’s episode of Pod Yourself A Gun, Rachel Fisher, host of the Hollywood Crime Scene podcast, joins Matt and & Vince to talk about The Sopranos season 3 episode 10, “…To Save Us All From Satan’s Power.”

That Jesus guy – he was the real gangster. He had wisemen wandering all across the desert to bring him frankincense, myrrh, and gold, just for being born. Marone! That’s a good earner.

Meanwhile, before the Satriale’s Christmas party, Tony has to schlep all over town finding a new Santa to replace the snitch friend he murdered, taking care of his good-for-nothing sister’s Russian, and transferring some “cannolis.”

In a truly delightful moment on the pod, Rachel explains to Matt and Vince that the cannolis Tony was transferring were not food. We also listen to some voicemails and discuss Jackie Jr’s motorboating technique. It’s a great mother-jumping episode.

