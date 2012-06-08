Review: Prometheus

I read a piece on David Fincher recently where he described a distinction between “films” and “movies.” He says The Game is a movie, Fight Club is a film. “A movie is made for an audience and a film is made for an audience and the filmmakers,” he explained. The way I extrapolate that statement is that I imagine a film as something that asks and attempts to answer the big questions, whereas a movie just sort of references them to use as playthings. You could say it’s the difference between art and entertainment, but let’s not, because I’d rather piss hot thumb tacks than get hung up arguing the semantics of “art.” Point being, what I found most compelling about Prometheus was they way it keeps you wondering whether you’re watching a “movie” or a “film,” schlock or philosophy.
It starts off as your basic, rag-tag-team-of-scientists plot. Noomi Rapace and Logan Marshall-Green play a husband-and-wife team researching similarities between ancient civilizations’ depiction of aliens. I could go into more detail, but long story short, as Rapace says, “I think they want us to come and find them!” Yeah, totally, that’s why they got some cavemen to draw their planetary system in wooly mammoth dung and hid it inside a cave 2,000 years ago. “The humans are sure to figure this one out!” they were probably thinking. But Rapace and Green are convinced that the aliens are some kind of race of “engineers,” who created humans.
From there, Rapace and Green, along with the rest of a team assembled by the Weyland Company, spend two years in stasis onboard the ship Prometheus to get to the galaxy described by the ancient alien drawings. While the humans sleep, the ship is manned by Robo-Fassbender, who spends his days researching ancient languages and bleaching his robo-roots to look like Lawrence of Arabia (…don’t ask). Also aboard are bitchy corporate rep Charlize Theron (she likes “to minimize risk”), a couple other scrubs who’ll probably die at the first sign of trouble, and ship pilot Idris Elba, trying to Idris elbow his way into the all-time bad movie accent Hall of Fame with some kind of British take on a Cajun Hee Haw. It’s 2012 now, and regional accents are already disappearing. Is a spaceship pilot in 2094 really going to sound like a molasses shitkicker? Probably not, and it’s not a big deal in and of itself, but it speaks to a pattern I notice in a lot of Damon Lindelof projects (he co-wrote Prometheus with Jon Spaights). The characters are kind of like reality-show contestants. They all have a “hook,” some instantly-recognizable, usually familiar gimmick — drawling, good-ol boy pilot; mohawked, tattooed geologist; ice queen; young lovers; comic-relief guy, possibly-evil gay robot; the puppeteer — and instead of starting out mysterious and gradually growing into fully-dimensional, singular characters like you might experience in life, they essentially just stay the same two-dimensional collections of quirks who either hook up or shift between hero and villain depending on what each scene demands to create “drama.” Trying to figure out what actually motivates seems mostly fruitless, because they’re mainly just tools for whatever crazy story Lindelof wants to tell. There’s never an attempt to make it seem like the plot is growing semi-organically out of interactions between them. A dead giveaway is whenever a character says “So let me get this straight…” or “So you mean to tell me…” like the two scrubs constantly do in Prometheus. As a thespian named Ice Cube once proclaimed in the film Anaconda, “Yo, so exactly how big is dis snake?” At that point they’re not contributing to the plot, just helping explain it to you.
The central question of the plot is, if you could meet “God,” what would you ask him, and how do you think he’d feel about you? (Dear God, are there bewbs in heaven, and can I touch them?). There are some fits and starts and false leads, but that’s Prometheus in a nutshell. It’s a pretty deep question for a summer popcorn movie, and the answers get pretty goddamned nihilistic at times. What if God created you on a whim and got tired of you right away? Whether genuinely asking or just using the question as a plaything, it makes Prometheus more than just a “yikes! Aliens!” movie. I appreciate the boldness of it, even if the execution’s sloppy.
Prometheus is messy, overstuffed, and there are at least three completely unnecessary characters. My favorite is Guy Pearce playing a very old man who never appears as young Guy Pearce. Did that part get cut out? Was it a way to pimp a sequel? And then there are the unfortunate action-movie conventions. Wait, you mean the corporation in charge of the mission has an ulterior motive?? You don’t say! Corporations and scientists usually get along so well in sci-fi movies! There’s also the barren, childless mother, and one of my least favorite action-movie clichés, the characters all too willing to sacrifice their lives for the good of the plot. In real-life, the percentage of people genuinely willing to knowingly kill themselves for the sake of humanity has to be one in fifty or less. In action movies it’s like three out of five, I suspect mainly out of convenience. “Look, I know I’m not a very important character in this, and since it’s almost the end of the movie, I’m going to go ahead and fly my plane right into the aliens’ cannon to make it backfire. Toodles, everyone! Don’t forget to feed my dog!”
But even when it’s dumb, Prometheus is thoroughly watchable. It’s been a long time since I saw a movie where the composition was great without drawing attention to itself, so that you’re always thinking about the story, and never wondering why the asshole cameraman can’t do his job. The visual effects make the aliens feel gnarly in a way that will make you squirm, and the direction gimmick-free. (A pleasant surprise from Ridley Scott, since even Gladiator was kind of gimmicky). By the end, I was pretty sure I was watching a movie, not a film, but the fact that I still cared makes me think it was a pretty decent one.
I was sad we never got to see Charlize’s bewbs or Fassbender’s dong, but… I’ll live. I guess. (*kicks can*)
GRADE: B+
Wait, what? A B+? Now I’m sad I read to the end.
It wasn’t really “thoroughly watchable” in terms of sitting in an uncomfortable theater seat. It might be passably watchable if it’s on cable and you got something else to distract you from the horrible writing.
The actors were pretty.
The end.
:-( I know. I don’t know. It was totally full of plot holes and didn’t come together, and I still had an enjoyable experience. I don’t know what to say
There was a pretty good blog post that pointed out how this film has the EXACT same plot as AVP that I can’t find, but is really good. It’s pretentious AVP. AVP with a monocle.
AVP with a monocle is pretty accurate. All the “PLOT TWIST!” stuff isn’t that exciting when you bill Guy Pearce like, third. It was a ponderous two hours of Lost with some stuff from the ol’ Alien movies thrown in, I think that’s what pisses me off the most. Why bill it as an Alien movie. Re-design the creatures and be something else. Something I can just ignore.
I left the film/movie in a right old rage and haven’t calmed down since. I could list off the billion and one plot holes here, but I don’t want anybody to be infected by my black goo rage.
Best Scene Of 2012: Fassbender sinking those 3 pointers on a BMX.
Did Robo-Fassbender live up to your lofty expectations? I hear he stole the show.
When I think “steal the show”, I think “Heath Ledger in Dark Knight”… so I have to say, no, he didn’t steal the show.
Heath Ledger in Dark Knight transcended the show. F.Assbender definitely was the best part of the movie, actor-wise, so I could consider that stealing the show.
“Yo, so exactly how big is dis snake?”
I can’t believe this is part of a review of an F. Assbender movie and it has nothing to do with him. *kicks can*, indeed.
I love the old 50s-style b-movie premise of “send pretty actors to a another planet, yikes scary aliens” that rarely gets made anymore Nowadays it’s all shiny robots, cities with flying cars, and time travel. It wasn’t great, but it nicely scratched that schlocky itch, and it’s the best effort Ridley Scott’s put forth in decades. Anyway, could be worse. The last time a bloated old auteur returned to his beloved sci-fi roots, we got the Star Wars prequels.
I really enjoyed this movie but my reasons for doing so switched about the point where, upon landing on the planet and the captain says, “We’ve only got 6 hours of daylight left, so we’d better explore Spooky Mountain in the morning.” to an empty ship because every other cunt has fucked off at full speed to their doom. From then on it’s just a drinking game. Finish your drink the next time a character does something stupid.
Lindelof reads this blog, doesn’t he? Question to him and his accomplice: Did you deliberately try and insert as many “Too dumb to live” moments as possible in the last half as some kind of in-joke? It is fucking facepalm stuff at times*
It’s wonderfully stylish, as Ridley Scott movies often are. I loved F.Assbender. I’m really loving Charlize Theron. The C-Section scene is an instant classic. Rapace is sexy and Elba is cool, but great god almighty did nobody question the final draft of the screenplay? It is baffling how sloppy and rote it is.
*The Spoiler Section commenters on the AV Club review have already gone to town on the plot holes and character supidity and once you’ve seen the movie it’s well worth a read.
I think I was largely indifferent and found the cast enjoyable right up until the moment when I realized it was going the “WE’RE SETTING UP A FRANCHISE!” route and I MOTHERFUCKING HATE THAT SHIT.
SPOILER, AND SHIT.
If they’re setting up a franchise, I hope the next one is just a 2 minute short. Rapace gets to the Engineer’s homeworld, exits the ship, gets punched in the face. To death. The end.
People complain when movie endings are to blatant and spelled out. They complain when all the threads are not tied up in a pretty little bow. Hollywood directors are in a position where they can’t win.
I liked the movie precisely because of the questions it raised rather than the non-answers it failed to give. David is a fascinating character and made me think about the meaning of life and consciousness. An android that longs to be human is a pretty powerful concept. Just the simple idea of a robot passing time by riding a bike, playing basketball, etc., is a wholly different and unique perspective on artificial intelligence. That really made the movie for me.
Aside from that, yeah, the characters were dumb, but they were meant to be. You think the guy with he mohawk and tattoo on the side of his head was going to be delivering deep, meaningful dialog? I didn’t.
I expected some sort of space horror and that’s exactly what I got. Plus, as others have said, it looks spectacular. You can almost plug your ears and enjoy it on a purely visual level.
Thank God you’re here, mattyj, because I couldn’t be the only one fighting this fight yet again.
Androids longing to be “human” certainly has never been tackled before as a concept. Yes, I really can’t get enough of that discussion and just opening as many questions as possible is way better than writing a story that makes sense in and of itself.
I swear, these days you don’t have to make sense, just ask questions and let the idiots wonder for themselves. Worked beautifully for Matrix. Why bother with a well thought out story.
Seriously, thank you! The “scientists’” behavior was the most frustrating thing about this movie that had a lot for us to be frustrated about. You just traveled 3.9×10^14 thousand kilometers and had to hypersleep for over two years. You’ve reached your destination and have obviously found something…so do you really have to go rushing into it like a child? That and the taking off the helmets just because there’s breathable atmosphere inside…I think that’s supposed to be them “showing not telling” us about the characters’ excitement, but it really took away from believing that there was any kind of “scientific expedition” taking place here. It cost a trillion dollars (how many times did the film/movie mention that figure) to get here – you worried someone is going to reach the place before you and claim the dig site?
Insert “t” where appropriate. “supidity” reflects my enthusiasm. It’s not often that a movie’s failings can somehow enrich the experience. I really hope this movie is a massive success.
I really thought we’d see Guy Pearce as a young man. Otherwise what the fuck is the point of old man make-up? It’s terrible no matter how well it’s done because you can always tell you’re looking at a dude in makeup.
That’s right, we could’ve just used the bloated talking corpse of Nick Nolte instead.
Or am I the only one who got the trailer for “GANGSTER SQUAD! DERP!” in front of their showing?
He did a viral promo as a younger version of his character giving a TED presentation in 2023. [www.youtube.com]
I’m guessing Richard Attenborough was busy. (I’d have believed him in that role.)
Speaking of that character, CORRECTION – Weyland Corporation, not Whelan Company.
I agree with you completely here Vince. Saw the movie last night and while it was very good, it was not great. The visuals were outstanding though. But every time it got really great they would ruin it with a cliche like ‘father’ line.
It would have been a million times better if she had ended that sentence with “my nigga.”
agreed.
I expected her to say “oh yeah dad? I had sex with a black guy!” and then he’d have a heart attack
I dunno man.. it’s competent sci-fi horror… I’ll take it.
Outside of the photography and the execution of some of the set-pieces, this was a dumb movie. Also: bad. Lindeloff uses semiotics and symbolism like a bright thirteen year old would. He’s the type of guy who would use water as a symbol for purity (if’n he hasn’t already). I mean, the ships actually called PROMETHEUS for fuck’s sake.
Avengers was good pop-corn entertainment, and you actually like and care about the characters and their behavior is consistent with their presented characterizations throughout. And it was funny. Yet this film, where nobody does anything with anything that borders on believability or realism or even character’s behaving in-character, gets the same grade from you. You’re a complicated man. This is a bad film with a stellar paint-job.
The name of the ship, the reason behind it, was outlined during Guy Pierce’s hologram intro at the beginning of the film. It wasn’t meant to be subtle.
What I don’t understand is why everyone seems to be pissed that the characters made stupid decisions and died. What do you want, a space horror where everyone lives? Would it be better if everyone made intelligent decisions and died anyway? Now *that* movie sounds stupid.
Oooooh PRETTY! ::drools into giant mountain dew::
This MOVIE will do well.
I enjoyed the movie but had a hard time staying focused–every time Logan Austin-Green said something I kept calling him Not Skeet Ulrich in my head.
Really? That dude was totally Not Tom Hardy to me.
Doppelganger for Tom Hardy.
As a gentleman of a certain age, perhaps I should admit to having seen The Craft more times than is strictly necessary.
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one making the Tom Hardy comparison in my head.
The stupid stuff about the movie wasn’t enough to ruin it for me. I really enjoyed it, and I liked the tie-ins with the first 15 minutes of Alien. Very nice. There’s gotta be another movie in between, I look forward to seeing it.
The Engineers probably invented crossfit with bodies like that.
They hate us because we got so chubby. “Our master design did not include the gunt!”
srsly, god is real, and he’s fucking jacked
Other quibbles: the 3D is unnecessary. It didn’t add squat (except feeding the delusion that maybe Charlize wanted to get closer to me–do we dare?) and the glasses hurt my schnoz.
On that tip, add this to the list of shit they shouldn’t still have in the future–glasses (eyeglasses, not drinking glasses). Seriously. Also wheelchairs. If they can make lifelike robots, they can throw together kickass prosthetics or sweet lasik. (Side note–why the fuck did Harry Potter need glasses? There’s no spell for that?)
Aside from the opening shot of the archaeologists outside that 35,000 year old cave, I didn’t think the 3D was too intrusive. (A hill in the foreground made the shot look like a pop-up book.) Didn’t really add/detract much, IMO.
And that guy wearing glasses under his helmet was really stupid. Uhh, what happens if they fall off? Headbang and see if they fall on the right way?
The 3D/IMAX version was pretty fantastic.
I thought the non-IMAX 3D version was also fantastic. We have good theaters in SF. Scott clearly build his sets and framed his shots with 3D in mind. Note that this was shot with a 3D rig, not post-converted. It shows.
Went in to the movie not expecting to see anything Earth-shattering plot-wise. Assumed it’d be interesting, but overall kinda shallow and dumb.
During the movie I was mesmerized by how pretty it was (*during the parts I wasn’t watching through my fingers, that is. I don’t like things that go BOO!) and thanks to some smart editing, thought it might have been kinda profound.
Started realizing it was just as shallow and dumb as I expected once the credits started rolling – and only gets filled with more plot holes the most you think about it.
That said, I still enjoyed it. Really pretty. Well acted. Creatures scary. Stuff boom.
(Specific to Vince’s review & spoilery – There were basically two instances of characters just going out of their ways to kill themselves, right? The Tom Hardy lookalike and Elba/the pilots. Both situations were fairly believable as far as immolations go, aside from the pilots looking so goddamn giddy. There was really no hesitation in any of them and, while noble, just seemed too fake.)
Ed – …and only gets filled with more plot holes the MORE you think about it.
I’m ok with the pilots… they could see everything, and they dealt with the geologist guy going all spiderman… they knew the ship was filled with Bad Stuff ™
I guess they shot all of the old man Weyland stuff before they decided to cut out a flashback with young Weyland – which is why Guy Pearce is inexplicably in old man makeup the whole movie. Fine. But why did he stow away on the ship in the first place? What’s the point of him being a secret other than a stupid plot “twist” at the end of Act 2? Was “Hey guys, I’m a ridiculously wealthy bajillionaire who wants to meet my maker before I die so who wants to travel through space in a trillion dollar ship and go looking for it with me” to weird? Why would he lie to them? “I’d love to go and I’m down with looking for the secrets of the universe but that old man creeps me out so, gonna have to pass.”
At the beginning of the movie, it’s insinuated that perhaps some people would not have survived the 2 year trip. I took this to mean that some of the passengers were not counting on surviving or coming back, and perhaps left Earth for something other than money. So the willingness of the pilots to sacrifice themselves didn’t seem that far fetched. Especially at that point, almost everyone else is dead. If they don’t at least try to stop the ship, what’re they gonna do on this planet, knowing they basically have no Earth to do back to? You grab your balls, you crash the ship.
Besides, this lead to one of the most spectacular spaceship crashes put to (digital) film.
Also–some serious hologram PowerPoint presentation action in this one. In the future every gonna be moving air graphics around with their hands in front of a skeptical audience. Some of who will be wearing glasses.
Untill 30 years afterwards when they all revert to big ass 1980’s computers complete with stylish glowing text
“But Rapace and Green are convinced that the aliens are some kind of race of “engineers,” who created humans.”
Oooooh! I love me some scientology movies!
Well I enjoyed it and I pour out a bottle of bubbly liquor drink to the dead space homiez.
I imagine a film as something that asks and attempts to answer the big questions, whereas a movie just sort of references them to use as playthings
I imagine a film as a sophisticated way to describe a moving picture, whereas a movie is just a crude way of saying the same thing.
I don’t know whether it speaks more to the stupidity of the other characters or my love of smokin’ hot, stone-cold bitches, but Vickers was my favorite character. Or at least the one whom I found myself nodding in agreement with the most.
She wins the least stupid award just for being the only person (among a whole ship of scientists) who seems to understand the concept of contagion. Everyone else just wandered around an alien environment strewn with dead bodies freely taking their helmets off.
Scientists want to believe, they want to discover. Vickers is a businessperson and has assets to protect. Makes perfect sense.
I would like to protect her assets!
As a long time Alien fan and huge proponent of the series, a few things come to mind. A) Vince’s review is spot-on for someone, I believe, didn’t have the expectations of those of us with the expectations of a true Alien prequel. B) The plot truly overshadowed the rest of the film because the glamour of the presentation cannot compensate for truly sub-par storytelling. C) It seemed like everyone who left the theater wanted more because there was an air of confusion or desire for the connection to Alien other than some pointed and obvious set pieces to fill the gaps.
For a non-Alien fan with no expectations – B+
For an Alien fan with every expectation – F
By the time this movie finally came out, it should have been clear from all the cast and director interviews that this absolutely was not going to be a straight Alien prequel. Sorry you missed it.
Did you miss Alien 3 and Alien Resurrection? Cause I sure did not. Those put my expectations right on point to enjoy Prometheus for not being god awful.
Ridley Scott went out of his way to say “Not an Aliens prequel” despite everyone on the internet rolling their eyes and saying “surrrre”. Temper your expectations accordingly.
“since it’s almost the end of the movie, I’m going to go ahead and fly my plane right into the aliens’ cannon to make it backfire.” if that happened and you spoiled that plot point then you suck.
They showed that shit in the trailers, which yeah, pisses me off
I was referencing Independence Day and, to some extent, The Avengers, actually (plus probably a thousand other movies). It was not an attempt to describe anything that happened in Prometheus.
But it totally did happen in Prometheus.
OOH I’M A BITCH
To be fair, sacrificing yourself for the human race is slightly different than sacrificing yourself for the protagonist(s) alone.
And to be fair, this is a movie review site where Vince routinely gives out plot points in his reviews. He has addressed the issue of spoilers before, and the asinine practice of saying ‘spoiler alert’ in a freakin’ movie review. If you read the review and also made it this far down in the comments before seeing the movie, you deserve to have it spoiled.
NOOMI REPACE IS THE ONLY ONE WHO SURVIVES!!!!!
So there’s that.
I assumed that either everyone dies or the protagonist lady is the only one who lives because it’s related in some way to Alien
I’ve found that answers seldom lead to a satisfying conclusion. Falcon punches, on the other hand…
*possible SPOILER ALERT but I could be wrong so whatever*
Was I the only one who thought Vickers was an android? That shit messed with me because how the fuck could she have boned Heimdall?
I got confused because of the whole David being Weylands “son” thing…
You probably wont read this at this point but: Weyland had a daughter, he then made himself a son. Basically she was cast aside for a fucking robot. Thus the resentment she shows both her father and David; and her willingness to bang Stringer Bell when he calls her out as a robot. He struck a very erotic nerve.
So is there going to be a series of Prometheus based movies with the third being the worst now?
Also is the next movie going to be where she discovers the Borg? Cause I was waiting for that last engineer to say resistance is futile.
All the SkyNet stuff was confusing. And what was with that ALF cameo?!?
I liked it. Sure, lots of plot holes, especially in tying it to Alien (other than really really tangentially). But, visually, it’s the best movie I have seen in awhile, and while the plot wasn’t whip smart, it was decent. I agree- too many characters on board. They could have halved the number present easily. However, at least the known actors got some nice moments. Elba’s just fucking awesome, accent be dammed. Fuck, he could do a Cockney-By-Way-Of-Mumbai-With-A-Japanese Twist, and I wouldn’t care. He chews scenes they way they were meant to be chewed. Between this and his Heimdall, the Mo-Fo’s got it down.
And at worst, it’s a passable sci-fi monster movie, complete with more alien on man-mouth rape, and a surprising birth scene (not the one before the final credits roll). I figured that thing was really the progeny of the alien octopi from MIB. Cute, cudley, and had Wil Smif been in the movie, it would have beat him from bulk head to bulk head like it did our creator (which by they way- often looked a little to goofy for me- dough rubber faced at times even).
Also- Guy Pierce is a shitty old man.
I figure this one will only do so-so. I was at a 10:45 showing and it was only about half full.
Yeah, I liked it. It wasn’t the 5 star masterpiece I was hoping for, but I still found it to be ambitious and entertaining ride, so I ended up enjoying the movie that it turned out to be. A meditation on the nature of man and the meaning of existance, but you know … with squid monsters.
It’s not bad, just a little trashy.
just saw it. i have so many questions about the plot and not in a good way
The movie was shot well, had great aliens in it, and was enjoyable as a whole. Ultimately, it was a 6of10.
It had tons of holes, some so large I was distracted during the movie because I was so pissed off about things that were not explainable and didn’t add anything to the plot. There weren’t really any characters I cared about enough to want them to live. The relationship between Guy Pierce, Charlize Theron, and Fassbender was thin and generally a waste of time. It could have been much better, but it was worth the money.
At least they maintained the convention of alphabetizing the androids’ names across movies, i.e. Ash, Bishop, Call, and now David. BTW, where do they get these robots from, the Creep-Ass Android Emporium?
David should’ve learned about humans by watching The Stath’s movies. “Oi, ‘ow’d you feel if your makeh wuz a wew focken cont?”
Apparently the Engineers created us because they had green thumbs. And then they decided to destroy us just cause we killed their Mr. Ambassador to Earff Jesus H. Christ.
True story. *puts palm on Bible and swears in a court of law*
[cavalorn.livejournal.com]
Holy shit Vince, how did you give this movie a B+? All you did was bitch about how stupid it was for the entirety of your review. Maybe it’s just your style? Claim to like a movie but spend your entire review highlighting every single thing you hated about it (your Avengers review comes to mind)? It’s annoying. Also, I’m seeing a lot of talk on this board about plot holes, but I think you guys are confusing plot holes with intentionally cryptic storytelling. Would you have rather had the ever-so-weary ‘Big Reveal Speech’ right at the end to tie the whole thing together? One of the things I rather enjoyed was the way the movie stayed a step ahead of the audience, plot-wise. It kept me involved and interested.
I think a lot people want their hand held. They don’t want to have to think. Even when they claim that a movie that makes them think is exactly what they want. These are people who didn’t ‘get’ films with any sort of complex plot, like Memento or Inception for example, when they first saw them but suddenly were all over how amazing each one was after they realized that everybody else was staring at them like they semi-retarded child they evidently are.
I’m fine with semi-cryptic, and I accepted that to some extent. But there’s cryptic and there’s inconsistent, and then there’s just plain silly. Having scientists constantly walk around with their helmets off is just silly. The old man Guy Pearce, why is he there? It doesn’t bother me to the point that it keeps me from enjoying the movie, but what purpose did he serve? Why is there a big orientation scene AFTER the crew has already been asleep for two years? Wouldn’t that kind of thing happen BEFORE they sign on? That’s not cryptic, it’s just silly, and doesn’t serve much purpose other than to make me question the silliness of it. The one scientist with the glasses just kind of stands around doing dumb shit the whole movie, nothing cryptic about it. You could argue that Robo-Fassbender’s constantly shifting motivation was cryptic, I guess. It seemed more inconsistent to me, but you can have cryptic on that one if you like.
And yes, I spent a lot of time bitching about the inconsistencies and still gave it a good review, because the entire gist of the review was that there were a lot of flaws but I liked it anyway. Yes, I had a similar feeling about Avengers. I’m not “bitching about things I hated,” it’s called analysis. If you want “HURRR, I LIKED THIS PART AND ALSO THIS PART, AND ALSO WHEN THIS HAPPENED,” go read Ebert.
Also, I disagree with your premise. By my count, I wrote three largely positive paragraphs, two largely negative ones, and one that was mostly plot summary with a joke at the end. I started and ended with the positive ones (in the biz, we call that structure the “shit sandwich”).
I’d respond to Iron Mike, but the reality of my reviews is so far removed from whatever straw man he’s constructing that it would just be tedious.
Okay, I am totally in agreement that old Guy Pierce was uneccesary, silly, and weird. Point also taken about the dipshit in the glasses acting like a dipshit in glasses. I would argue that the ‘orientation two years after the fact’ scene served the plot by filling in the audience, and if you must have a reason I could understand having a little run-through for the crew after they had been asleep for two years. Methinks a refresher would certainly be in order. Maybe Pierce’s character kept the mission a secret as to not incite hysteria back on Earth. Still, not the most brilliant way to deliver exposition. As for my use of ‘cryptic,’ I was mostly referring to scenes involving the engineers that were never fully explained, and also Robo Fassbender’s motives and all the people compilaining about plot holes. Sure it has a couple, but what Sci-Fi space opera doesn’t? Star Trek(2009) sure as hell did, and everyone fucking loved that movie. Scott likes to make audiences think about and interpret questions that have been posed in his films without plainly spelling it out (was Deckard in Blade Runner a replicant)? But from what I’m hearing from a lot of critics and commenters is that the movie was just one enormous gaping black hole of terrible, lazy writing. I don’t find that to be true. I think most of us could agree that this film was far more compelling than some of it’s contemporaries, like Avatar, for example-but a lot of people are just killing it, and I wonder if it’s because it was sort of expected to be a instant five star classic masterpiece. And who’s fault is that? Scott’s for resurrecting his beloved genre defining classic? Fox for marketing it as such? Or audiences for having their expectations maxed out? ‘Prometheus’ Fassbender’d the fuck out of Avatar and it’s currently tracking considerably lower on RT. I, for one, was grateful to see a movie in the summer blockbuster mold that was R rated and serious, with some very well done horror elements. As far as my assertion that you basically slammed the movie while giving it a positive review-I guess it was that tome about Lindelof that I felt skewed the whole thing. Not that I neccesarily disagree.
I wasn’t trying to hate on everything about Lindelof’s style, I love the boldness of it, and people don’t give him nearly enough credit for that, I’m just not a huge fan of the way he does characters. And I didn’t mind the way the engineers were sort of mysterious, I liked that part. Especially where they try to ask it a question and it just starts grunting and owning shit. The first scene still doesn’t make much sense to me though. If they were trying to “seed the water” with their DNA or some shit, seems like they could figure a better way to do it than drinking poison and jumping off a cliff. Also, that shit he drank – wasn’t it supposed to DESTROY DNA?
Full disclosure…I’m a Ridley Scott fan-but in no way am I an apologist. At times in his career he has totally played the role of hired gun ( Robin Hood, anyone?). I think that the opening scene was probably written with sequels in mind. These days they’re kinda inevitable aren’t they? A popular theory is that the engineer from the opening was a rogue that took it upon himself to populate earth with his DNA. I can understand, though, what a lot of people are saying-that it hurt the movie from a stand-alone standpoint. But I still think that the fact that we’re all discussing it is a good thing. I left the movie theater with a lot of questions, but i was most definitely satisfied. A positive review of a Ridley Scott movie that focuses on how pretty it is has sort have become a backhanded compliment at this point.
Okay if the place was a chemical weapons plant, the ALIENS were created by the Architecs. The specific type was shown on the door, thats why it evolved and adapted to its host. Plot holes or just poor ending?
IT’S SNAKES OUT DER DIS BIG?
Agree with Vince, a good lark and pretty as all outdoors even in glorious two dimensions (they say a real man only needs one anyway). As many plot holes as you’d expect from anyone associated with Lost and indeed a couple of rather obvious stabs at “fil-os-ophee”. These don’t however negate the points it raises and it gives the viewer space to take it further without being quagmired with information that may go over you’re average movie goers head. Nutshell:
1. Makes you jump and squirm with the horror.
2. Raises a few smiles.
3. Inspires wonder.
4. Unnecessary Guy Pierce.
5.Pretty make brain feel nice.
Good enough for a prequel of a hackneyed format and as stated earlier in this board at least it wasn’t another Phantom Menace.
Ice Cube didn’t say, “Willikers, you contain snakes of this magnitude?”
He said, “Y’all got snakes dat big?!”