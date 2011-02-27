Sheen/Gibson/Bale Mash up: The Hollywood Rant Mega Mix

Well you knew this was coming. Our video editor, Oliver, put together all your favorite insane Hollywood rants into this mega rant. The story is, I guess Christian Bale, Charlie Sheen, and Mel Gibson were all shooting a film together, and Charlie Sheen starting calling Mel a Jew, and then Alec Baldwin showed up to tell them how rude they are… It’s all very complicated. Really, I didn’t understand it myself. Oliver just burst into my apartment in his underwear one night, screaming about how he wants to “bomb all the losers” in Indonesia so the winners can surf there. Next thing I know, he’s lit his fists on fire and is challenging me to “step into his octagon.”
Frankly, I think he’s lost it. But right before he had a massive aneurysm, he popped the video you see here into the VCR. It seems like it took a lot of work. Say what you will about the guy, no matter the problems he might have in his personal life, he still shows up to work.
this might be classified as poetry, WINNING!
This is a masterpiece. So say the goddesses.
Tangent – The Promise Ring lost that fight.
Listening to that audio while snorting rails off a porn star’s stretch marks is like watching American Psycho in 4D. Nails!
P.S. Chris has been resurrected as Bunny.
Is it too late to start campaigning for a “Best Short Film” Oscar?
By the way, that first comment of mine is free. The next one goes in your mouth. Bring it.
Oliver, if you ever find yourself in Iowa City and wanna chase some Klingon tail, just ring Him up. *wink*
This mashup is an F-18 dropping ordinances.
I’m here for the gang-blog.
That might be the most pure thing I’ve seen in a long time. A whirling dervish of insanity. And it was beautiful.
I heart the Christain Bale soundtrack.
Oh, good for you.
Wow. I want so hard to write something funny… but… wow.
Uhmm…David Letterman totally just stole this, minus Bale.
Well then, I guess you could say Dave…
*dons sunglasses*
…really Baled out on that one.
YEEEEAAAAAnooooooooooooooooooooooooo.
thebigragu420, you nailed it, ‘cept for one thing.
It’s Bi-WINNING!
Poetry. Pure spoken word genius. However, my normal brain can’t process this….