TIFF And Fantastic Fest Wrap-Up: The Lightning Round!

Nonetheless, I gotta justify these tax write-offs somehow. So in lieu of, in addition to, and/or in some cases in preparation for, full reviews, I’m going to give you the run down of some of the festival movies we saw in the most succinctest manner possible. You know, in case you’re into that whole brevity thing.
Movie: The Judge
Where We Saw It: TIFF
Is it being released? Yes, it opens October 10th.
What’s it about? A tale of two Roberts, in which big city lawyer Robert Downey Jr. returns to his small-town home town where he has to defend his father, the town judge, played by Robert Duvall, in a man slaughter case. (Trailer)
Is it any good? No. (full review)
Movie: The Humbling
Where We Saw It: TIFF
Is it being released? Yes. No release date yet, but most likely 2015.
What’s it about? Directed by Barry Levinson based on the novel by Philip Roth, Al Pacino plays an aging actor who’s losing his marbles, who falls in love with/is sort of adopted by a young lesbian played by Greta Gerwig who idolized him as a child. It’s told partly as conversations between Pacino’s character and his shrink, because I gather that’s Philip Roth’s favorite method of telling stories (trailers here and here).
Is it any good? I was pleasantly surprised. I went in with an instinctive distrust of the aging Great Men Of American Letters and their barely-disguised boner fantasies, but it was far more self-critical than I expected, and Pacino and Gerwig prove surprisingly adept at humanizing Philip Roth.
Movie: The Drop
Where We Saw It: TIFF
Is it being released? Yeah, bro, it came out like three weeks ago.
What’s it about? Tom Hardy works at a bar that the Chechen mafia uses to launder money, where James Gandolfini is the manager. They get into some dirty business. Also, Tom Hardy adopts a pit bull puppy and names it Rocco and they become best friends.
Is it any good? Yes. So good. I mean did you read the thing about the pit bull? (full review)
Movie: Foxcatcher
Where We Saw It: TIFF
Is it being released? Yes, November 14th.
What’s it about? The story of Olympic wrestlers Mark and Dave Schultz (Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo) and their relationship with John DuPont (Steve Carell), who eventually murdered Dave. (Trailer).
Is it any good? It’s decently entertaining, but mostly full of sh*t. I guess it depends what you want in your based-on-a-true-story movies. (Full review here)
Movie: Wild
Where We Saw It: TIFF
Is it being released? Yes, December 5th.
What’s it about? Reese Witherspoon goes “into the wild” to try to win the Oscar. Jk, it’s based on a novel by Cheryl Strayed, who sets out to hike the Pacific Crest Trail as a journey of self-discovery following her mother’s death and her own heroin addiction. From the director of Dallas Buyers Club. Reese Witherspoon shows her boobs a lot. (Trailer)
Is it any good? It’s okay. Reese Witherspoon shows her boobs a lot. (Full review)
God i want everything to do with tokyo tribe
yeah… i’m totally into that
If I couldn’t be white I’d want to be Japanese. Samurai culture, being skinny and having boy band hair seems awesome.
You poor, poor bastard. That month looked like hard work.
Pray for me.
He said ” aping hip hop culture” – DAS RAYCISSSSSSS!!!!!!
I’m just happy we live in a world where I can unironically say “Japanese Hip Hop musical”
You’re not into the whole “cultural appropriation” bullshit are you?
Cause if Japanese people doing hip-hop and death metal is wrong, I don’t want to be right.
As much as I groan when I see a white girl with a Native American headdress, the whole ‘cultural appropriation’ argument is fundamentally flawed. And it’s ironically flawed, since the entire idea of culture as belonging to anyone in particular is very much rooted in the Western capitalist need to ascribe specific ownership to everything, including collective goods. So when a post-colonial scholar critiques cultural appropriation, they’re really just feeding into the idea of owning culture, which wasn’t how cultural ‘products’ were treated until about the 20th century.
*Wedgies self off the balcony of the ivory tower*
For me, it’s not so much that I think it’s racist, it’s just that I’d rather see some weird esoteric Japanese thing than see American street culture beamed to Japan and reflected back at me. Not because it’s racist, just because it’s less interesting to me.
But mostly it’s because @Vince Mancini hates asians so much.
I would love to see “American street culture beamed to Japan and reflected back at me” as long as it’s all screwed up and done wrong. Like when The Simpsons went to Japan and had lunch at AmericaTown.
BLOODSPORT!!!
I’m surprised by your mildly positive review of ABC of Death 2. I found the first one insufferable and not because of the format, but because of the hokey gimmicky premise that turned out to be the single most creative thing in the whole movie. Hard to believe that the entries are gonna be that much better the second time around.
I never saw the first one, but word on the street was that the producers were really on top of the filmmakers not to turn in anything half assed for this one, whereas they were more hands off for the last one. Total hearsay, but that’s what I heard. As for this one, a couple of the letters kind of sucked, but it was fine because you knew they’d be over soon, and a couple of them were really great.
Thanks for that Vince.
And I can’t wait to see the drop when it hits the dollar theater.
I’m a big fan of TIFF, especially how Canadian films and directors get a stage to an American audience. There’s a lot of great homegrown productions taking place, especially in Quebec.