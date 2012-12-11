New Lone Ranger trailer actually has some lone ranger in it

The newest trailer for Jerry Bruckheimer’s $250 million-plus Lone Ranger movie is now online (embedded below), and while the first trailer focused almost solely on Johnny Depp’s bird-hat Tonto, the new one gives us much more of Lone Ranger Armie Hammer, the only actor WASPy enough to make Johnny Depp look ethnic by comparison. He wakes up on a giant platform atop a mountain in the desert, because Indians had lots of time for cinematic crap like that, and there he meets Tonto, who knows the Lone Ranger will be a great warrior because the Lone Ranger’s horse told him so. Two key points to remember in this one: Tonto can talk to horses, and Silver is a psychic horse. Tonto and LR decide to “ride for justice” and Armie puts on a mask, and Helena Bonham Carter shows up and she doesn’t even have her obnoxious rat’s nest hair for once, and then there’s some shooting and trailer music. But riddle me this, kemoslobber, why can’t Johnny Depp decide whether to use definite articles? Either say “the” or don’t, man, no one wants to see half a stereotype.
I think it would’ve been cool if Tonto said, “There come a time, when good man must wear mask,” and then it cut back to the Lone Ranger unzipping the mouth on his gimp mask holding a big double-sided dildo staff. “Cool, so we doing this, or what?”
I bet people said “let’s do this” all the time back in the old west. I would’ve liked to see Tonto give The Lone Ranger a big bro handshake while they vow to live life two furlongs at a time.
You can sum this up by just saying: Sherlock Holmes fucks Wild Wild West. /Fin
The duo in the porn parody The Bone Ranger will “ride for just ass.”
Armie Hammer, the only actor WASPy enough to make Johnny Depp look ethnic by comparison
Obama’s America: where the biggest WASP in the country is descended from a rich Jew.
I guess I could’ve spelled out “WASPy-LOOKING.”
Looks more like Jonah Hex with ethnic Johnny Depp in the Megan Fox role
When does Tonto do a whacky rain dance to hip-hop music?
Do not taunt crazy bird head.
Aw, man! PutOnTheMask.com used to be my favorite S&M robo-f*ck website! F’ing sellouts…
I really don’t know who Armie Hammer, but I am glad that Johnny Depp gets to recycle his Fear and Loathing accent again.
He was the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network.
Yes, he was both of them.
That is pretty un-cowboy. I’m also just had a flash of next Haloween’s costumes. Not looking forward to the Tontos
I also apparently can’t speak English anymore.
Why are you talking to that horse… why am I covered in dirt… why do I think I’m reading Willie Nelson’s autobiography here?
$250 million and Monument Valley is still in it.
I’m looking forward to this for the unintentional entertainment.
“…and Helena Bonham Carter shows up and she doesn’t even have her obnoxious rat’s nest hair for once…”
Your honor, let the record show that at the two-minute mark Ms. Bonham Carter is present with hair both “obnoxious” and “rat’s nest-like” in nature.
I move that this trailer be stricken from my memory.
$5 says lax bros start using “kemosabro” unironically.
Isn’t kem-bro-sabe the more obvious portmanteau?
Brilliant
“There come a time, when good man must wear mask?”
Yeah, tell that to Eric Stoltz.
That silver could have fed my people for a year. :(
