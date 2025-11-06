For us here in 2025, a distant year like 2075 represents the relatively distant future. For the protagonist of the new animated movie Arco, though, 2075 is actually way, way in the past, since he hails from centuries into the future.
That’s part of the premise of the new film, the initial version of which is presented in French. The English dub is on the way, though, and it has a pretty stacked voice cast that includes Will Ferrell, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, and more.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
An official synopsis reads:
“A magical and beautifully animated journey through time, Arco is a dazzling adventure about a 10-year-old boy from a peaceful, distant future who accidentally travels back to the year 2075 and discovers a world in peril. As Arco develops a charming and touching friendship with a young girl named Iris, they band together and along with her trusted robot caretaker Mikki, set out on a quest to get Arco home, while the two children may also be the only ones who can save our planet. A wondrous odyssey filled with hope and optimism for our future, Arco is an enchanting fable from breakout filmmaker Ugo Bienvenu, produced by Remembers’ Bienvenu and Felix de Givry, and mountainA’s Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas.”
Bienvenu told Film Fest Report, “The movie is all about change and what you must pay to change. I wanted to say to children, ‘Yes, it’s beautiful to wish for a better world — but it will cost something.’ It’s not easy. We’ve forgotten the notion of hardship.”
Cast
The movie stars Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Flea, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, and Andy Samberg.
Portman told IndieWire of seeing the film for the first time:
“It was spectacular getting to see it for the first time after seeing so many small bits and pieces, and then seeing the entirety of Ugo’s vision was extraordinary. The art is so beautiful, the story so beautiful, and the voices are so beautiful. Then it felt like almost a different experience seeing the English version after, because I had seen the French version, which blew me away, and then the English version had a whole different feel in another beautiful way. So, we’re so excited to get to present both to audiences now.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit select theaters on November 14 before a wide release in early 2026. The French version previously released on October 22.
Trailer
Check out the Arco trailer below.