Right now, music biopics are all the rage. Two of the most anticipated projects include features films about the late Michael Jackson and Britney Spears. While, the chronicling of Britney Spears’ life has begun just, yet fans have already begun verbalizing their dream cast.

According to Life And Style Magazine, the feature’s director has a short list for the lead role. Sources close to Jon M. Chu claim he is deeply considering Selena Gomez or Natalie Portman to play the “Lucky” singer in her forthcoming biopic.

The insider says Spears is completely onboard with the idea. “Britney adores Natalie Portman and thinks she’s such an incredible actress,” said the source. “She’d love to see her cast and thinks with the right make-up artist she could easily be transformed. The same goes for Selena Gomez.”

Spears supposedly cited Gomez’s early start in the industry as an added selling point. “She’s someone Britney loves as a person and as an artist,” said the insider. “She thinks she’s mighty talented and knows she’d also have her own history as a child star to draw on, which would make things easier.”

This news comes on the heels of Chu telling ET that he would be combing through viral suggestions online that at the time included Sydney Sweeney and Sabrina Carpenter.