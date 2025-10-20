Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay initially had hesitations about working on Die My Love, as she felt it tread similar ground to her 2011 movie We Need To Talk About Kevin. But, Jennifer Lawrence, who stars and produces through her production company Excellent Cadaver, ultimately convinced her to take on the adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s novel.
The end result was clearly appealing to business types: Mubi ended up securing distribution rights after what was described as a “fevered” bidding war. The star power here doesn’t hurt, as Lawrence stars alongside Robert Pattinson.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
An official description reads:
“The film follows Grace (Lawrence) and her partner Jackson (Pattinson), who have recently moved into an old house deep in the country. With ambitions to write The Great American Novel, Grace settles into her new environment, and the couple welcome a baby soon after. However, with Jackson frequently — and suspiciously — absent, and the pressures of domestic life starting to weigh on her, Grace begins to unravel, leaving a path of destruction in her wake.”
At Cannes earlier this year, Ramsay spoke about how she felt some critics misunderstood the movie, saying, “This whole postpartum thing is just bullsh*t. It’s not about that. It’s about a relationship breaking down, it’s about love breaking down, and sex breaking down after having a baby. And it’s also about a creative block.”
Cast
The movie stars Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek.
Lawrence spoke about how being a mother played a part in this role, telling Vulture:
“Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible. […] As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what [my character] would do. And it was just heartbreaking… I had just had my firstborn, and there’s not really anything like postpartum. It’s extremely isolating. She doesn’t have a community. She doesn’t have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters nationwide on November 7. There are also some advance screenings in the Los Angeles area on the following dates:
10/20 at 1 p.m. PT — Wilshire Screening Room, 8670 Wilshire Blvd Suite 112, Beverly Hills
10/23 at 7 p.m. PT — Rodeo Screening Room, 150 S Rodeo Dr #140, Beverly Hills
10/28 at 7 p.m. PT — Sepulveda Screening Room, 1640 S Sepulveda Blvd #104, West Los Angeles
10/29 at 12 p.m. PT — Dolby Screening Room, 3608 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank
Trailer
Check out the Die My Love trailer below, along with a clip.