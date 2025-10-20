Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay initially had hesitations about working on Die My Love, as she felt it tread similar ground to her 2011 movie We Need To Talk About Kevin. But, Jennifer Lawrence, who stars and produces through her production company Excellent Cadaver, ultimately convinced her to take on the adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s novel.

The end result was clearly appealing to business types: Mubi ended up securing distribution rights after what was described as a “fevered” bidding war. The star power here doesn’t hurt, as Lawrence stars alongside Robert Pattinson.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.