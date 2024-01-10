Jennifer Lawrence has always been brutally, comically honest. Did she once confess to Seth Meyers, to his face, on late night television, that she once almost asked him out? Of course she did. At Sunday’s Golden Globes, she joked to the camera about bailing if she didn’t win for No Hard Feelings. (She lost to Emma Stone, but she actually didn’t leave.) When recently asked if she had a nice wedding, she naturally freely admitted that, no, she absolutely did not. Heck, she even had to boot one of her most famous co-stars from her rehearsal dinner.

In a new chat with E! Online, the Oscar-winning actress admitted that when she married art gallery director Cooke Maroney back in 2019, she had an “awful” day.

“It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun,” she recalled. “You’re just like, ‘Is that person having fun?'”

For one thing, the weather wasn’t great, which few there that day were willing to admit.

“I’ll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold,” she said. “And all of my friends were lying they’re like, ‘Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine.'”

At least one person was honest with her: “My mom was like, ‘It’s freezing out there, your grandmother almost died.”

Not even the rehearsal dinner was fun. She noticed one of her guests — Robert De Niro, with whom she’s appeared in the David O. Russell movies Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy — was clearly miserable.

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here,'” Lawrence recalled. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home’ and he was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, ‘Go.’”

She added, “That just genuinely made me feel better.”

This is all what one would expect from Jennifer Lawrence, who introduced herself to new Hunger Games prequel lead Rachel Zegler by joking about taking a picture involving strangling.

