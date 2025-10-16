Television and film icon James L. Brooks is responsible for classic movies like Terms Of Endearment, As Good As It Gets, and Spanglish. He’s also worked on an obscure TV show called The Simpsons for over three decades. Now, he’s returning to film and getting back in the director’s chair with Ella McCay, his first movie since 2010.
Some of his Simpsons cohorts are helping out, too, as among the cast are Julie Kavner (the voice of Marge) and Albert Brooks (various one-off characters over the years). They join Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
The logline reads, “An idealistic young woman juggles her family and work life in a comedy about the people you love and how to survive them.”
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brooks elaborated:
“I came from a family that wasn’t roses and warm bread, and so I wanted it to be about one errant parent and getting over the loss of a parent. I never want to do anything that’s not a comedy, and I always want to represent life. […]
The film is set in 2008, before we had this enormous division. There’s a reason for that, and it’s because it’s not about that. The picture is about how to not make government service and political office something any sane person would flee from. In a movie like this, you’ve got to figure out what the heroism is, and chase that. What is it really that makes you a fine person? Is it a character that’s worth supporting for an entire movie? That’s what you aim for.”
Cast
The movie stars Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Spike Fearn, Ayo Edebiri, Albert Brooks, Woody Harrelson, Rebecca Hall, and Julie Kavner.
Brooks told The Hollywood Reporter, “There are several people I have worked with before, so for continuity, that feels really good. Then there’s Jamie Lee Curtis, whose spirit permeates and is infectious in a great way. She brings a humanity, moment to moment. When the making of a picture can become snarky, Jamie is just a wall against that. Also, it helps that she has the best hug in town.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on December 12.
Trailer
Check out the Ella McCay trailer below.