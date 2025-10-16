Television and film icon James L. Brooks is responsible for classic movies like Terms Of Endearment, As Good As It Gets, and Spanglish. He’s also worked on an obscure TV show called The Simpsons for over three decades. Now, he’s returning to film and getting back in the director’s chair with Ella McCay, his first movie since 2010.

Some of his Simpsons cohorts are helping out, too, as among the cast are Julie Kavner (the voice of Marge) and Albert Brooks (various one-off characters over the years). They join Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, and others.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.