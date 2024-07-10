When it comes to the beloved comedy Freaky Friday, it really is never too late for a sequel. Who wouldn’t want to know what Chad Michael Murray’s leather jacket-wearing, motorcycle-riding Jake is up to 20 years after his peak? Well, we are about to find out.
Freaky Friday hit theaters in the summer of 2003. The movie followed Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess, a therapist and mom to Anna, Lindsay Lohan, her stubborn teenage daughter. After not seeing eye-to-eye, the two swap bodies and have to see what it’s like in each other’s shoes.
Disney had already made multiple adaptations of Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel of the same name, but none of them had Jamie Lee Curtis, so it really took off! Then, in 2022, while promoting another long-awaited sequel Halloween Ends, Curtis revealed that she had been begging Disney for another Freaky movie. It seems like they started to take her seriously after she won her Oscar.
“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis told The New York Times last year. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’” Luckily, Lohan was also on board to return after her brief acting hiatus, so everything slowly began to fall into place.
The upcoming sequel is currently titled Freaky Friday 2, though that could change. Disney could take a page out of the Twisters book and call it Freaky Fridays, but it’s too soon to tell just how many Fridays we are working with here. Check out everything we know so far about the Freaky Friday sequel:
Plot
While Disney loves to keep plot points under wraps…it doesn’t always happen. Earlier this year, parts of the audition scripts and cast description were released online, seemingly confirming the plot.
The story reportedly follows Anna (Lohan) as she prepares to marry a British restaurant owner named Eric. Anna has her own 14-year-old daughter named Harper, while Eric has a teen named Lily. The two don’t meet eye-to-eye, much like Anna and her mom Tess (Curtis) did in the original flick. The script also states that “Harper should channel ‘Anna’ (Lindsay Lohan) and Lily should channel ‘Tess’ (Jamie Lee Curtis).” So it looks like it’ll be just as goofy as its predecessor. At some point, the girls will probably swap bodies, but its unclear if Anna and Tess will have the same switcheroo as they did last time.
Hopefully Pink Slip will reunite after all this time!
Cast
Lohan is returning as Anna, the formerly rebellious teen who switched places with her mom all those years ago. Curtis also returns as Tess, Anna’s mother.
According to Variety, former Y2k heartthrob/ current Hallmark Christmas movie regular Chad Michael Murray will return, as well as Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. New cast members include newly dubbed Hottest Man Alive Manny Jacinto plus Julia Butters, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Sophia Hammons.
Release Date
An exact date has not been revealed, but it will be released in theaters in 2025, and not on Disney+ as it was previously thought.
Trailer
While there isn’t a trailer, some behind-the-scenes clips were posted in June of the iconic duo outside their trailers. So… it’s not much, but it’s something!