When it comes to the beloved comedy Freaky Friday, it really is never too late for a sequel. Who wouldn’t want to know what Chad Michael Murray’s leather jacket-wearing, motorcycle-riding Jake is up to 20 years after his peak? Well, we are about to find out.

Freaky Friday hit theaters in the summer of 2003. The movie followed Jamie Lee Curtis as Tess, a therapist and mom to Anna, Lindsay Lohan, her stubborn teenage daughter. After not seeing eye-to-eye, the two swap bodies and have to see what it’s like in each other’s shoes.

Disney had already made multiple adaptations of Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel of the same name, but none of them had Jamie Lee Curtis, so it really took off! Then, in 2022, while promoting another long-awaited sequel Halloween Ends, Curtis revealed that she had been begging Disney for another Freaky movie. It seems like they started to take her seriously after she won her Oscar.

“As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis told The New York Times last year. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’” Luckily, Lohan was also on board to return after her brief acting hiatus, so everything slowly began to fall into place.

The upcoming sequel is currently titled Freaky Friday 2, though that could change. Disney could take a page out of the Twisters book and call it Freaky Fridays, but it’s too soon to tell just how many Fridays we are working with here. Check out everything we know so far about the Freaky Friday sequel: