Aziz Ansari is approaching a major career milestone: Good Fortune, his feature-length directorial debut, is coming out this month. He has a strong cast behind him, as beyond himself, the film also stars Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves. Per an official synopsis, “In Good Fortune, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).”

Now, ahead of the movie’s premiere, Uproxx is sharing some exclusive images from the film, below.

Meanwhile, Ansari previously said of working with Reeves, “I was like, ‘Hey man, we got to hang out a few times, so I’m not freaked out being around you. You know what I mean?’ So he was like, ‘I get what you mean.’ So, we hung out, and he came over to my house. I made him Indian food, and we hung out for a while, and he told me all these stories. And then we went to dinner a couple of times, and I tried to really spend time with him to get to know him a little bit so I could become comfortable around him.”

Good Fortune is set to hit theaters on October 17.