Last year, as the SAG-AFTRA strike raged, there was one aspect of Hollywood acting that came up more than most: residual checks. Specifically actors couldn’t stop talking about how bad they’d gotten. Mandy Moore talked about getting ones for a whopping 81 cents. That’s a fortune compared to the ones Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis gets for three whole cents. Now that the strike is over hopefully those will go up. But for now we can marvel at the teensy checks Kate Hudson sometimes receives for a movie many of you probably had no idea she was in.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, on a new episode of her podcast Sibling Revelry, which she co-hosts with her brother Oliver, she and guest Joey Lawrence got talking residuals, and how he still gets ones for commercials he did as a child. That got Hudson reflecting on her own experiences.

“I still get residuals from Home Alone 2 because I sang in the chorus,” she revealed. “I’m in that chorus, and then I get 10 cents every once in a while.”

Have you ever spotted young Kate Hudson in the scene where Kevin gets embarrassed during a holiday choir concert and ends up destroying the stage? You’d have to know what she looked like at 11 or so and find her in a group of dozens of kids. Of course, this also means Hudson has been in a movie with the guy who gave his wife the world’s worst Valentine’s Day message this year.

