Yesterday (September 26), folks enjoying an afternoon at the House In Paradise club at Ibiza’s O Beach got quite the surprise: Out of nowhere, Ed Sheeran popped up.

After being introduced as “the biggest pop star in the world,” Sheeran performed a brief four-song set (as NME notes). He started with his own “Shape Of You” before devoting the rest of his time on stage to covers. First, he busted out a rendition of Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” before getting into Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” and wrapping up with Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”

House In Paradise promoter Joshua Makinson told the Evening Standard, “I was absolutely blown away that Ed has come to House in Paradise at O Beach. We’ve had artists turn up in the past and perform but to have one of the biggest pop stars in the world perform is magical.”

“Shape Of You” is a song that Sheeran recently said he doesn’t think he’ll ever stop performing live, telling James Corden this summer, “I put it in my head, I was like, ‘I’m a massive Coldplay fan, and if I go to a Coldplay show and they don’t play ‘Fix You’ or ‘Yellow,’ I’m going to be like [shrugs].’ So in my head, I’m like, ‘People are going to think that coming to my shows,’ so I would always have ‘Perfect,’ I’d always have ‘Bad Habits,’ ‘Shape Of You,’ then you got ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ ‘The A Team.'”

Check out some clips from the performance above and below.

