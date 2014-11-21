A New Female Character In ‘Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor’ Is Now Free To Play

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor gives you a lot of freedom to play the game your way, but up until now you haven’t been able to play as a woman – the rugged main character Talion was your only option. Well, that just changed.

Warner Bros. Games and Monolith have just released the Power of Defiance DLC pack, which includes the ability to play as Lithariel, a commander of the Tribesmen of Nurn. Personally I’ve never heard of the Tribesmen of Nurn, but it seems like they have good taste in commanders. During the regular game, Lithariel will play more or less identically to Talion, but in the new “Test of Defiance” challenge mode, she’ll have to go up against the forces of Sauron without the use of Wraith powers.

Oh, and did I mention that all this stuff (Lithariel, Test of Defiance mode and a new Epic Rune) is free? Because it is, or at least it is if you have the current-gen version of the game (sorry, none of this stuff is available for Xbox 360 or PS3 players).

Lithariel seems like a positive addition to Shadow of Mordor, and I have to commend Monolith for not giving her the hackneyed metal bra, boob-armor look. Now, take it a step further and give me a lady orc to play with.

