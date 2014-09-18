‘Metal Gear Solid V’ Drops A New Trailer And Gameplay Video Featuring The Sexy Quiet

09.18.14

One of the more, uh, interesting new characters being introduced in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is Quiet, a mute sniper who does her business in a thong bikini. At this year’s Tokyo Game Show Quiet took center stage in a trailer and a new chunk of gameplay in which she’s featured prominently.

First up the trailer — it’s in Japanese, but come on, would you have any idea what was going on even if it were in English?

Next up, the new gameplay demo, which takes place in a new jungle environment somewhat reminiscent of Metal Gear Sold 3

Still no release date for The Phantom Pain, although Kojima did confirm it was coming out in 2015 at the show.

Via PC Gamer

