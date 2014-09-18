‘Metal Gear Solid V’ Drops A New Trailer And Gameplay Video Featuring The Sexy Quiet

One of the more, uh, interesting new characters being introduced in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is Quiet, a mute sniper who does her business in a thong bikini. At this year’s Tokyo Game Show Quiet took center stage in a trailer and a new chunk of gameplay in which she’s featured prominently.

First up the trailer — it’s in Japanese, but come on, would you have any idea what was going on even if it were in English?

Next up, the new gameplay demo, which takes place in a new jungle environment somewhat reminiscent of Metal Gear Sold 3…

Still no release date for The Phantom Pain, although Kojima did confirm it was coming out in 2015 at the show.

