‘Metal Gear Solid V’ Drops A New Trailer And Gameplay Video Featuring The Sexy Quiet

One of the more, uh, interesting new characters being introduced in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is Quiet, a mute sniper who does her business in a thong bikini. At this year’s Tokyo Game Show Quiet took center stage in a trailer and a new chunk of gameplay in which she’s featured prominently.
First up the trailer — it’s in Japanese, but come on, would you have any idea what was going on even if it were in English?
Next up, the new gameplay demo, which takes place in a new jungle environment somewhat reminiscent of Metal Gear Sold 3…
Still no release date for The Phantom Pain, although Kojima did confirm it was coming out in 2015 at the show.
Via PC Gamer
Nothing abnormal here. Those torn fishnets can be used as actual fishnets if wilderness survival is necessary.
Well, of course, but only rugged outdoorsmen like you and I know that.
Doesn’t seem like the best outfit to wear while sniping. Unless it’s to distract, then right on.
“Whoa, dude. Why are you naked?”
The best way to rally the troops is by giving them tit jobs apparently.
Take that, feminists!
Proper feminists would argue for her right to wear whatever she wants while killing men. But proper feminists don’t really exist.
I can’t enjoy it because I’m sure it’s going to be in the next feminist frequency about male domination fantasy or something.
Or you could just not watch something you’re not being forced to watch and enjoy what you want.
@Nate Birch don’t be silly.
@Nate Birch Is that a call to just ignore feminists in gaming? I wouldn’t go that far. Just because they refused to be criticized doesn’t mean some of the message isn’t true. I still like to be informed of their argument if only on the off chance someone touting their narrative is open to discussion.
@TheIncredibleBulk Well then, the fact that this game might show up in a future Feminist Frequency shouldn’t bother you.
@Nate Birch It bothers me in the same sense of doing stuff that feeds the trolls bothers me. But then again Hideo Kojima probably doesn’t have to listen to this stuff so I shouldn’t expect him to give a shit.
@TheIncredibleBulk I’m imagining a sit down conversation between Anita and Hideo where Kojima just puts on pair after pair of sunglasses while the words “deal with it” pop up on a TV strategically placed behind him.
“Sexism? Nonsense! Titties have incredible strategic value.
On an HD tv you can see that she’s covered in infected mosquito bites and a brutal rash.
Is this another “The last Metal Gear” game?