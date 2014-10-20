‘The Evil Within’ Has A Gruesome Headless Glitch, Because Of Course It Does

The Evil Within in a violent game. Like, really, super violent, so it stands to reason that even its glitches are pretty damn gruesome. For instance, at one point in the game it’s possible to get your head lopped off and just keep playing with a bloody, spurting stump like nothing had happened. It’s such an appropriate thing to happen you almost suspect the makers of The Evil Within put it in the game on purpose.

Check out the glitch below…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I think it’s safe to say this is the rare glitch most gamers would prefer never be patched.

Via Kotaku