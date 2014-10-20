‘The Evil Within’ Has A Gruesome Headless Glitch, Because Of Course It Does

#Video Games
10.20.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The Evil Within in a violent game. Like, really, super violent, so it stands to reason that even its glitches are pretty damn gruesome. For instance, at one point in the game it’s possible to get your head lopped off and just keep playing with a bloody, spurting stump like nothing had happened. It’s such an appropriate thing to happen you almost suspect the makers of The Evil Within put it in the game on purpose.

Check out the glitch below…

I think it’s safe to say this is the rare glitch most gamers would prefer never be patched.

Via Kotaku

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSglitchesThe Evil WithinVideo game glitchesvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP