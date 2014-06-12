See How ‘The Order: 1886’ Actually Plays In 8-Minutes Of New Footage

Most of the purported “gameplay” footage we’ve seen of The Order: 1886 has seemed a bit phony — sure, maybe the footage of guys jumping around rooftops and the game’s E3 trailer were created in-engine, but both came off very scripted.
Well, now we finally have footage of a guy, controller in hand, actually playing the game. You can check out 8-or-so minutes of legit gameplay footage below…
Was that Randy Couture playing the game? Well, I guess if he’s got nothing better to do.
So yeah, I’m still not entirely sure what kind of game The Order: 1886 is. The initial gameplay footage was Assassin’s Creed rooftop jumping, the E3 trailer was survival horror and this was 90% cover-based shooting. Maybe it’s all three! Or maybe the next trailer will reveal it to be a 19th century farming sim — it’s hard to predict at this point.
Via DualShockers
Dude looks like Marc Maron. Will there be an option to skip the first ten minutes?
this looks like the proper follow up to resident evil 4.
So it’s Gears of War, but KIND OF NOT REALLY set in 1886. Got it.