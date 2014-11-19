Happy Birthday To Us! Gamma Squad Turns Five, So Let’s Look Back At This Year.

11.19.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

Gamma Squad officially launched on this day five years ago, and we’ve remained steadfast in our obsession with superheros, Star Wars, science, cosplay, and memes on these here internets. And we plan to stick around for many years to come. Observing. Waiting. Pantsless.

Although we used to celebrate our birthdays with birthday animals, this time we’re going recap some of our most popular posts of the past year in no particular order.

We kicked off the previous anniversary by having our hearts warmed by the San Francisco Batkid. And here’s a roundup of how the rest of the year went.

ASSORTED NERDITRY:

MEME ALL THE THINGS

YEAH, WELL, THAT’S JUST LIKE, YOUR OPINION, MAN.

HOW ABOUT A MASHUP? (DIFFICULTY: NO DISNEY PRINCESSES)

WE’VE GOT LISTS.

FACTS! FACTS, FACTS, FACTSFACTSFACTS!

AND THEN THERE’S COSPLAY.

SCIENCE!

AND NOW FOR SOMETHING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT…

birthdaythanks

TOPICS#Dogs#Lists
