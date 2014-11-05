Sorry, Whole Foods Shoppers: Turns Out GMOs Are Good For The World

In America, we have an odd relationship with science, in that we only like the science that agrees with our preconceived notions and the marketing messages we like to hear. And so it is with GMOs; just ask Neil DeGrasse Tyson or anybody dealing with an organic food snob. Fortunately, numbers aren’t influenced by marketing pitches, and a new meta-study of GMO studies found that GMOs are actually really good for the world.
It’s worth noting that this is just a look at the studies that have been conducted so far. We’ve pointed out the flaws of that particular approach before, and it’s reasonable to state that new, peer-reviewed studies may change that analysis over time. Still, the results are pretty hard to argue with:
On average, GM technology adoption has reduced chemical pesticide use by 37%, increased crop yields by 22%, and increased farmer profits by 68%. Yield gains and pesticide reductions are larger for insect-resistant crops than for herbicide-tolerant crops. Yield and profit gains are higher in developing countries than in developed countries.
Or, translated, we’re spraying less crap on our plants to keep bugs off them, those plants are giving us more food, and that’s of the most benefit to the countries that could use more productive farms. It’s worth noting that the study didn’t validate far-left target Monsanto; their strategy of making plants resistant to Roundup just doesn’t work as well.
For a variety of reasons, the less pesticides we use the better. This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have a discussion of GMOs, their place in the world, and the ethical limits of them. Just that we should consider the idea that GMOs themselves are a bad thing or dangerous as something built on fear, not science.
I’m glad the measure to require GMO labeling failed in Oregon. It was an ass-backwards measure that made two of the largest perpetuators of GMO’s exempt from it, while other ingredients that weren’t GM would be forced to call themselves so. It made no sense and failed in it’s objective, only giving false security. And to the few farmers who supposedly supported it, growing weed doesn’t make you a farmer.
Doesn’t break down the studies by funding source. I would be more interested to see the results of GMO studies for studies funded by those with a vested interest versus studies funded by those with no vested interest.
clearly other people think all studies are unbiased, factual and without omission.
One could apply the last line of this piece to the Jihadists of climate change (on both sides). Nothing is absolute in science…. except gravity. It’s undefeated for life.
To be fair I think you’ll find there are parts of the world besides the U.S. where people are only pro science and math so long as it agrees with them and backs up their previously held notions.
You mean science advancement isn’t bad? No way!
Good for the earth but maybe my good for you
That’s all fine and dandy, but when it’s turning all that stuff to the nutritional equivalent of lettuce, that’s a problem.
Easiest way to prove that GMO’s aren’t harmful is to have executives of those companies families eat them at every meal for a whole year. That ain’t happening.
No Bias here NOT AT ALL, just looking at studies that have to do with GM foods/crops, those studies were probably funded and done by major food or chemical corporations you know so they can sell their products to the public, and i’m sure scientists have done these studies and published their findings in scholarly articles but they were also probably paid by these corporations, so maybe there IS a little bias
While there is some truth to this, it’s at least interesting that the take away from the study was that herbicide resistant plants were less effective, and that the best thing about the successful plants was their reduced need for pesticide. In other words, if this was a bought and paid for result, the companies selling pesticides and herbicides (as well as herbicide resistant plant makers like Monsanto) got screwed by their pet researchers.
Woah, didn’t you read the abstract. Selection criteria: studies that report on “GM soybean, maize, or cotton”. First, I didn’t realize there was GM cotton, but I’m pretty sure we don’t eat it (yes, cottonseed oil is used in food, but I doubt that’s what the studies were looking at). Second, Round-Up Ready Soybeans (and other GM crops) have exponentially INCREASED the amount of chemicals used in growing–the point of Round-Up Ready crops is making them immune to the very chemical farmers can dump onto the fields indiscriminately, in order to get at the weeds.
Corn is a different story. BT corn doesn’t need pesticide, as it creates/carries a toxin that kills weevils.
Bottom line is that the meta-analysis is pretty lacking, in that it studies only three crops–one of which isn’t really even a food crop. An analysis of soybean production would show a dramatic difference between chemicals applied to GM soybeans and non-GM soybeans… but it doesn’t much matter, because GM soybeans make up something like 98% of the crop anymore.
I’m not anti-GM. I’m just anti-dumping all sorts of pesticides on crops because we’ve modified them to resist the pesticides.
I signed up specifically to reply to this comment. As an actual farmer, I would like to say you are dead wrong about pesticide application rates on GMO crops. The entire point of the Roundup Ready trait is to decrease pesticide use. Prior to the advent of pesticide resistant crops, it took a multitude of different pesticides with different modes of action to eliminate the various weeds within a field. Roundup (glyphosate) kills all nonresistant plants so only one herbicide is required. This greatly reduces the amount of pesticides used: a single gallon of Roundup is enough to control weeds across several acres. It also reduces greenhouse gas emissions, as fewer passes across a field with machinery are required. GMO crops are also helping to enable farmers to use many other earth friendly conservation practices not possible in an organic crop production environment. For example, no-till or minimum till cropping are almost wholly dependent on nonmechanical (IE – chemical) weed control. Organic production relies on heavy amounts of tillage, burning massive amounts of fossil fuels in the process and increasing the chances for erosion and leeching of nitrogen and phosphorus into our waterways. Despite what some internet zealots would have you believe, the vast majority of farmers in the US are family farmers who care about the land and our environment as much as or more than you do.
@mg77 Farmer, eh? That’s cool. So is half my family.
They care for the land, too. And constantly bitch about the EPA interfering in their farming practices.
Yet somehow non-point-source pollution (read, overapplication of fertilizers and pesticides) still happens, and crap gets into the watersheds, leading to downstream effects like algal blooms.
So even if you are a farmer and know what you’re talking about, you cannot speak for all farmers.
Given that 98% of the soybeans grown in this country are GM, we don’t have much choice in the matter.
But Round-Up Ready crops don’t limit the amount of pesticide applied. They just make Round-Up the preferred pesticide. Why is that? Because across the country multiple weed species are resistant to Round-Up.
[www.nytimes.com]
The IDEA of Round-Up Ready soy was that you would judiciously apply Monsanto Round-Up to your Monsanto Round-Up Ready soybeans, and the Round-Up would only kill all the weeds in the field. It didn’t work that way. First, Round-Up was cheap and farmers were encouraged to kill everything–lest any surviving weeds develop resistance. So farmers over-applied.
[www.nytimes.com]
And even when farmers don’t over-apply, Monsanto’s claims of lesser pesticide use are flawed:
[nelsonfarm.net]
As a result, agro companies are engineering new crops that are resistant to other (scarier) pesticides.
[www.biofortified.org]
The problem is when companies engineer crops to be resistant to one pesticide, and then farmers use that ONE pesticide, resulting in (a short time) weeds becoming resistant to that pesticide, which–if the pesticide wasn’t over-applied in the first place–leads to overuse of the pesticide.
One limited meta-analysis isn’t enough to declare “GMOs are good for the world.”
@Zap Rowsdower It isn’t “zealotry” to be concerned that agribusiness is modifying food crops in a way that leads to overuse of pesticides. And it isn’t “zealotry” to doubt a sweeping conclusion such as “GMOs are good for the world” based on one meta-analysis–when THREE CROPS is all that were included, and one wasn’t even a food crop that is widely grown. And there are problems with RR Cotton.
[www.cals.ncsu.edu]
Holy shit, I just wrote a long post and Uproxx ate it.
Let me boil it down. This was ONE meta-analysis, limited in scope to THREE crops–one of which isn’t even a food crop that’s widely grown. It’s foolish to declare “GMOs are good for the world” based on ONE limited study. And it’s NOT “zealotry” to point that out.
So here’s some of the high points of the long post Uproxx ate:
@mg77 You say you’re a farmer, cool. So is half my family. They care for the land, but they also constantly bitch about EPA “interference,” and despite their good practices, non-point-source pollution–overapplication of fertilizer and pesticides–still gets into the watershed, having downstream effects like algal blooms and dead zones (eutrophication).
RR crops are problematic. Creating a crop that is resistant to a single pesticide, then selling that pesticide as a solution to all weed problems, as Monsanto did, led directly to weeds becoming resistant–in a short time–to Round-Up. Even if farmers DIDN’T over-apply at the outset (which they often did), they ended up over-applying as weeds needed higher and higher doses to die.
I like to include links to back up my points. Here they are:
[www.nytimes.com]
Oh, that’s why Uproxx ate my post. They don’t want multiple URLs. OK, I can deal with that.
Round-Up was overused.
[www.nytimes.com]
The problem, once again, is the reliance on a single “silver bullet” that gets overused, instead of a mix. As a result, agribusiness moves on, develops a new crop with resistance to another (scarier) pesticide, and we’ll see this whole dynamic play out again:
[www.biofortified.org]
More evidence that Monsanto’s claims (that RR crops lead to less chemical use) are flawed/overblown.
[nelsonfarm.net]
One data point. But that’s one data point that disagrees with mg77’s single data point (which, you’ll note made no external references).
I’ve got my undies in a bunch because both sides do this ridiculous grouping-and-shaming thing. The anti-GM side rails on GM without thinking; the agribusiness side calls anyone who doubts the safety and wholesomeness of GM crops “zealots.” So there’s bullshit a-plenty being flung. And then ridiculous people add to it by looking at one data point, or one study, and declaring debate over and one side the victor.
That ain’t how it works.
@mg77 makes points about tilling vs. no-till, but ultimately that’s a red herring. You can’t say “we apply chemical pesticides to reduce fossil fuel use” when those chemicals are produced by and from fossil fuels.”
And you can’t say “a gallon of Round-Up can cover an entire acre” and declare that a small amount, either. Because the problem isn’t the raw amount, but the toxicity of that amount. If we discovered/designed a pesticide that only took 10 ml to cover an acre, that’s less pesticide–but it’s not necessarily less impactful to the environment.
Yes, the vast majority of farmers in this country are family farmers. But that understates 1) the influence and power of agribusiness; 2) the amount of acreage or crop produced by agribusiness (as opposed to family farmers); 3) the uselessness of invoking the “family farmer’s ‘care for the environment'” when there are systemic factors degrading the environment.
You don’t get to play the “I care for the environment more than you” card, bub. We all fucking care. If you’re a farmer, part of the reason you care is because your livelihood depends on it–you have a vested monetary interest.
Lothar, no farmer is dumping their chemistry out indiscriminately as you’ve suggested. Agricultural chemistry is expensive, and if you can get by without putting something down, you’re going to. Those folks are working on some razor thin profit margins, so you’re typically putting out as little chemistry as you can in the most controlled manner possible.
@Lothar
For future use, you can add multiple sources by breaking the links. Just replace the ‘t’in http with x’s. I prefer to do that anyway because live links scare me a bit.
so, “hxxp:://www.somethingsomething.com works without issue.
@Uncle Phil Nowhere did I say or imply that farmers dump pesticides indiscriminately. What I DID say was that Round-Up is over-used. That means over-relied upon as well as, yes, too much is applied.
I have cited sources that back up both my contentions–that over-reliance on a single pesticide led to bad consequences (weeds developing resistance), and the trend is that too much Round-Up was applied (in part because weeds developed resistance, and farmers were advised to use higher doses).
Farmers were induced to do this; in the case of Monsanto and RR soy, they don’t have much choice BUT to use Monsanto product. If you’re buying RR soybean, then you might as well use the herbicide product that works best with the seed. Monsanto profited by cornering the market on soybean seed, by binding farmers into restrictive contracts, by suing the shirt off any farmer who “infringed” on their genetic patent (say, by cleaning non-Monsanto soybeans), and selling Round-Up… and when weeds started developing resistance to Round-Up, farmers bought more and more.
It’s worth pointing out that Round-Up (glyphosphate) is a pretty innocuous pesticide. It’s a hormone naturally produced by plants, and in tiny concentrations, it tells plants to grow. In greater concentrations, it short-circuits the plant’s growth signals and the plant dies. In the end, over-use of Round-Up is not a public health issue… it’s a minor environmental one (we have pretty much bred glyphosphate tolerance into weeds and invasive species), but to my reading, is more of a major economic one. My issue with GM crops isn’t necessarily with the traits that have been bred/injected into the plants, but more with the idea that big corporations patent seeds, and (as Monsanto has done with RR soy) control the market and force farmers to use their product, at the prices and on the terms they dictate.
That’s bad for farmers.
My in-laws raise some soy. They have told me, on numerous occasions, that they could never do it large-scale, because then “Monsanto would own them.” Farming is hard enough, but when large-scale corporations with annual profits that are several orders of magnitude greater than the total assets of the average family farm dictate the terms of how farmers can operate, farming gets harder.
The problem is none of these studies address the QUALITY of the food. What good is growing more food that contains less nutrients or is more difficult to digest. Quantity is not a substitute for quality.
Agreed. One example is the quality of our beef..cows fed GMO corn vs grass fed or pasture fed. As I read in an article, “GMO food that is fed to animals has been linked to sickening them with diseases, like kidney & liver toxicity, cancer, infertility, birth defects, and death.”
Asia is living with the result of these do gooders trying to “feed the world.” Diabetes is at epidemic proportions.
Diabetes: Asia’s ‘silent killer’
[www.bbc.com]
we’re spraying less crap on our plants to keep bugs off them, those plants are giving us more food,
The best example of the shift in politics on this is when Lisa Simpson grows a giant genetically modified tomato in Duffless (which aired back in 1993), and she fancied herself a savior for using science to feed starving people. Then 21 years later, there was an entire episode dedicated to anti-GM foods where Lisa, the token liberal, was of course vehemently against it to the point where the idea of a GM scientist being a savior to starving people wasn’t even hinted at.
Amazing the difference 20 years can make is propaganda and rhetoric.
I have never fully understood the anti-GMO argument since we have done selective plant and crop breeding for centuries. What parts of it am I missing regarding health issues or any of those things? I get the complaints regarding Corporate Agriculture since corporations usually suck.
Correct. Most of what we eat would be unedible otherwise.
The difference is selectively breeding for traits, and using genetic manipulation to insert all sorts of traits that would never be naturally-occurring into the plant. E.g., shooting bacteria genes into corn in order to end up with corn that produces botulin toxin (BT corn) in order to kill off a corn pest.
If we selectively bred for a trait that reduced yield, or produced a plant that wasn’t edible (or was less nutritious), it would happen gradually (over multiple generations) and we would be able to go back to the original stock. Genetic manipulation results in a completely new organism in one or two generations, and because test plots often contaminate neighboring plots (as happened with BT corn), the new genetic code contaminates other plants–so if there’s something unhealthy or deleterious about the new plant, you’re fucked. Also, when that new genetic code contaminates other plants, the corporation that patented the code suddenly “owns” the contaminated plants and can sue the shit out of farmers who haven’t entered into any sort of contract.
The difference is also individual farmers or even cooperatives or universities selectively breeding for traits, and massive corporations injecting genetic material into plants in order to patent the resultant plant–and impose draconian restrictions on farmers who use their seed–and then sell pesticide that works in conjunction with the plant to increase yield. E.g., when Dow or Monsanto sells seed to farmers, the farmers sign a contract that says that they will not use ANY of resultant crop to re-plant the next year–forcing the farmers to buy new seed every year from the corporation.
I think the major problem I have with the way @Dan Seitz wrote this piece is that he relies on one study–one meta-analysis, granted, but ONE–that looked at only 3 crops, and declared “GMOs are good for the world.”
That’s the sort of conclusions climate-change deniers make when they read that Antarctic ice is at a historical high, and say “Look, carbon dioxide is good for the climate.”
“In America, we have an odd relationship with science, in that we only like the science that agrees with our preconceived notions and the marketing messages we like to hear.”
Or maybe intelligent Americans tend to disbelieve “science” that was commissioned by the offenders themselves. Tyson is a tv scientist, pay him enough and I’m sure he can find a way to bend the actual science to support whatever argument his handlers would like him to. The same goes for most of these “studies”. The only studies I typically believe are the non-profit ones from universities & the like, and even those should be taken w/ a grain of salt.
How much money did Monsantos pay you? You sound like one of them because they talk about feeding the world, making huge profit and bash attempt to study long-term effects of GMO. They ignore that organic farming can feed the world too like it was doing before, the pesticides that kill the weeds and having plants be pesticides themselves may also hurt human-consumers too, long-term studies do point to potential health issues with GMOs and many other real-world issues. Man, just come out and say you are all about money and lets forget about the future.
If you think all this is nonsense. Fine. Ask yourself this: If GMOs are so great, why don’t companies selling them want them labeled on food?