‘Terminator: Genisys’ Will Be Safe And Sanitized For A PG-13

#Terminator Genisys
Senior Contributor
10.09.14 22 Comments

We’re not sure that the Terminator needs a new trilogy of movies, especially considering the rather rapid decline of the franchise from T2 to Terminator: Salvation. But presold properties loom large in Hollywood, especially if you can try and sanitize them for a larger audience!

Jai Courtney, the Kyle Reese in this particular attempt to recapture the ’80s magic, has been on a press tour, and Coming Soon collected some of the more interesting things he had to say. Unfortunately, one of them was on the movie’s rating:

“I would love to see it be rated R, but I don’t think it will. I think in this day & age, it’s much more likely to be PG-13. There were no f-bombs. But there’ll be a healthy amount of movie violence.”

It’s true that PG-13 can be rather… subjective when it comes to certain topics. So we will probably see lots of robot on human violence. That said, though, this combined with the silly title is worrying. If Sergeant Candy makes an appearance, we’re out.

