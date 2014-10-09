‘Terminator: Genisys’ Will Be Safe And Sanitized For A PG-13

We’re not sure that the Terminator needs a new trilogy of movies, especially considering the rather rapid decline of the franchise from T2 to Terminator: Salvation. But presold properties loom large in Hollywood, especially if you can try and sanitize them for a larger audience!
Jai Courtney, the Kyle Reese in this particular attempt to recapture the ’80s magic, has been on a press tour, and Coming Soon collected some of the more interesting things he had to say. Unfortunately, one of them was on the movie’s rating:
“I would love to see it be rated R, but I don’t think it will. I think in this day & age, it’s much more likely to be PG-13. There were no f-bombs. But there’ll be a healthy amount of movie violence.”
It’s true that PG-13 can be rather… subjective when it comes to certain topics. So we will probably see lots of robot on human violence. That said, though, this combined with the silly title is worrying. If Sergeant Candy makes an appearance, we’re out.
Awesome! Because santitzing a violent movie has always worked out, like the previous Terminators, Live Free or Die Hard…..
Remaking Robocop and Total Recall in a PG-13 world are crimes against humanity.
Expendables 1 – Rated R = $104,000,000
Expendables 3 – PG-13 = 39,000,000
“PG-13 is the way to go, R rated movies are too risky. I mean, the top 3 box-office films in the USA right now are all R-rated, but that’s gotta be a fluke, right? We’d prefer to play it safe like PG-13 Expendables 3, because that worked out so well.”
That movie totally only failed because of all the downloading though.
Oh my god, the lunkhead from the last Die Hard shitpile is playing Reese?
There’s a 0% chance this will work, right?
7%. 8% at the most.
Live Free or Die Hard really wasn’t that bad, I quite enjoyed it “despite” the PG-13 rating. A Good Day to Die Hard, however, was rated R, and it’s one of the worst movies ever made. Plus it starred Jai Courtney. That’s man is the reason I won’t be seeing Terminator, not the rating.
Fuck, who am I kidding, I’m still seeing this opening day. I never learn.
It’s like movies can be good, bad, great or terrible despite their MPAA rating! WEIRD!
The worst part of the PG-13 rating for Die Hard 4 was the sanitized language. John McClane’s liberal use of “fuck” in every context imaginable was a big part of the original 3 movies, and as juvenile as it may seem, not having that was a glaring omission. The violence, though, was really well done and almost more visceral and hard hitting than the first three R rated films.
Oh hey, suddenly not as interested.
If they can take super-weak PG-rated Judge Dredd and turn into fucking awesome ultra-violent R-rated Dredd (3D) then why can’t they do a proper Terminator? What in the holy fuck, Hollywood? Seriously, what in the holy fuck.
Dredd vs Terminator? I’m all for it.
Dredd was a cool movie. I hope it brings in enough dvd and streaming cash to get a sequel.
I’ve been cautiously optimistic about this, but god fucking dammit
As a huge fan of old school r-rated action movies, I hate this. But let’s be honest, the reason the T-1000 was liquid metal instead of just another terminator wasn’t just to be a superior opponent for Arnold to fight, it was to avoid any trouble with the ratings. The amount of times that thing gets shot and ensuing blood to follow would’ve easily been an X rating. By making it metal instead of blood, we got to have our cake and eat it to.
In a way I find this fitting. The movie that basically started the slow crawl towards PG-13 action movies has had it’s franchise come full circle (Not counting “Salvation”).
I don’t care what anyone says. Remove the “Fucks” spoken in T2 and it’s PG-13. And T3 may as well have been PG-13 as far as I’m concerned.
ehhh, sarah connor bashing in the orderly’s face with a nightstick. the security guard getting the T-1000 blade through the eye, the stepdad getting the blade through the mouth, all the squibs going off when Dyson gets shot up near the end, etc.
It wasn’t the goriest movie ever but it wasn’t pg-13 clean either.
Fair points. I haven’t watched the film in a while. I had forgotten about that stuff.
Yeah, I’m with dissident. Even with the language cleaned up, T2 is an R. For sure.
You mean the rapid decline of the franchise from The Terminator to Salvation.
The Terminator > T2
Agreed. I’ve heard that the reason they changed the sound effects in the Terminator dvd/blu-ray was to make the sound effects reflect the sound effects in T2, since Terminator was low budget and used very familiar “stock sound effects (Dirty Harry’s magnum, for example). So as it is, the vhs and laserdisc *I believe*is the only way to hear the Terminator as we remember it.
Screw that. I want a new sound mix of T2 that uses even more stock sound effects AND brings back the 80’s synth score.
