Hip-Hop
The most recent hip hop news, culture, and discussion on UPROXX.
Maxo Kream Parodies ‘Flavor Of Love’ With Megan Thee Stallion In Their Humorous ‘She Live’ Video
September 10, 2019
by:
joshua kellem
Jpegmafia Goes After Keyboard Warriors On His New Single, ‘Beta Male Strategies’
September 10, 2019
by:
joshua kellem
Rihanna Teases Her Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Featuring ASAP Ferg, Big Sean, And More
September 10, 2019
by:
Aaron Williams
Rapsody’s ‘Oprah’ Video Goes Back To The Hood To Showcase Black Enterprise With Leikeli47
September 9, 2019
by:
joshua kellem
Kid Cudi’s Next Album Will Be The Soundtrack To His Upcoming Netflix Show
September 9, 2019
by:
Aaron Williams
Swae Lee’s Ex-Girlfriend Was Arrested After Allegedly Headbutting Him Last Month
September 9, 2019
by:
joshua kellem
A Stampede At Lil Wayne’s Lil Weezyana Fest Led To Reports Of Injuries And Theft
September 9, 2019
by:
Aaron Williams
Kanye West Plays ‘Jesus Walks’ And Other Hits At His Chicago Edition Of ‘Sunday Service’
September 8, 2019
by:
Carolyn Droke
50 Cent Says He Doesn’t Want Nicki Minaj To Retire From Her Music Career
September 8, 2019
by:
Carolyn Droke
Check Out A Preview Of UPROXX’s ‘The Masters’ Featuring Producer 88-Keys
September 5, 2019
by:
Steve Bramucci
Mustard And Future Plot Out A Bank Heist In Their New ‘Interstate 10’ Video
September 5, 2019
by:
joshua kellem
Nicki Minaj Says She Is Retiring To Start A Family
September 5, 2019
by:
Aaron Williams
Denzel Curry’s Loosie ‘Crash The Server’ Reappears On Netflix’s ‘Carole & Tuesday’ Anime Series
September 5, 2019
by:
joshua kellem
The Judge In Tekashi 69’s Trial Reportedly Rules The Defense Can’t Mention His Sex Case Or Abuse Allegations
September 5, 2019
by:
Aaron Williams
Rexx Life Raj And Kenny Beats Fight Aliens In Their Spacefaring ‘Moonwalk’ Video
September 5, 2019
by:
Aaron Williams
Lil Nas X Is Inescapable In His New Cyberpunk ‘Panini’ Video
September 5, 2019
by:
Derrick Rossignol
Lil Nas X Called Out Kevin Hart For Trying To Gaslight Him About Coming Out On ‘The Shop’
September 4, 2019
by:
Aaron Williams
Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Supplier Has Been Arrested For His Involvement In Mac’s Overdose
September 4, 2019
by:
Aaron Williams