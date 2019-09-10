Hip-Hop

The most recent hip hop news, culture, and discussion on UPROXX.

Maxo Kream Parodies ‘Flavor Of Love’ With Megan Thee Stallion In Their Humorous ‘She Live’ Video

Jpegmafia Goes After Keyboard Warriors On His New Single, ‘Beta Male Strategies’

Rihanna Teases Her Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Featuring ASAP Ferg, Big Sean, And More

Rapsody’s ‘Oprah’ Video Goes Back To The Hood To Showcase Black Enterprise With Leikeli47

Kid Cudi’s Next Album Will Be The Soundtrack To His Upcoming Netflix Show

Swae Lee’s Ex-Girlfriend Was Arrested After Allegedly Headbutting Him Last Month

A Stampede At Lil Wayne’s Lil Weezyana Fest Led To Reports Of Injuries And Theft

Kanye West Plays ‘Jesus Walks’ And Other Hits At His Chicago Edition Of ‘Sunday Service’

50 Cent Says He Doesn’t Want Nicki Minaj To Retire From Her Music Career

Check Out A Preview Of UPROXX’s ‘The Masters’ Featuring Producer 88-Keys

Mustard And Future Plot Out A Bank Heist In Their New ‘Interstate 10’ Video

Nicki Minaj Says She Is Retiring To Start A Family

Denzel Curry’s Loosie ‘Crash The Server’ Reappears On Netflix’s ‘Carole & Tuesday’ Anime Series

The Judge In Tekashi 69’s Trial Reportedly Rules The Defense Can’t Mention His Sex Case Or Abuse Allegations

Rexx Life Raj And Kenny Beats Fight Aliens In Their Spacefaring ‘Moonwalk’ Video

Lil Nas X Is Inescapable In His New Cyberpunk ‘Panini’ Video

Lil Nas X Called Out Kevin Hart For Trying To Gaslight Him About Coming Out On ‘The Shop’

Mac Miller’s Alleged Drug Supplier Has Been Arrested For His Involvement In Mac’s Overdose

