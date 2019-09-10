In anticipation of his headlining “Brandon Banks” tour, Maxo Kream released the visual to “She Live” today. The album cut is the sixth track from Maxo’s second solo album Brandon Banks, which was released in July via RCA Records.

From the video’s onset, Maxo appears before 14 beautiful women in a parody of romance reality show Flavor of Love before the camera cuts away to Megan Thee Stallion paying her own homage to the VH1 series in the same manner. As Maxo and Meg spit their verses, several of the women from the opening scenes are namedropped and cut away to, putting faces to their names.

“Yellowbone Tina, dark skin Keisha, hood b*tch, she gon’ set it off like Latifah,” Maxo raps, as the camera cuts to the women named. “Bad b*tch down in Miami like Trina, bougie b*tch, only ride Benz or Beamer / B*tch named Katrina, tell me, have you seen her? Hurricane p*ssy so wet, call FEMA.”

Maxo’s “Brandon Banks” tour will start October 16 in New Orleans, Louisiana and end a month later, November 17, in El Paso, Texas.

You can watch “She Live” in the clip above and purchase tickets for Maxo’s tour here.