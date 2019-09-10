Jpegmafia‘s third solo album All My Heroes Are Cornballs isn’t out until Friday via EQT Recordings, LLC, but that didn’t stop the Los-Angeles-based artist from releasing a new song this week. Tuesday, Jpegmafia rolled out single “Beta Male Strategies”. The track is the third track on Jpegmafia’s 18-track effort and second single. Over a hazy, sharp beat with melodic vocals sprinkled in, Jpegmafia spends his verses mocking “keyboard warriors,” or those who express their feelings online.

https://t.co/1TVHLUmEGs its out there. friday u get the shaft pic.twitter.com/EpMjMLT4E7 — JPEGMAFIA (@darkskinmanson) September 10, 2019

“Aight, we gon’ do it like this,” Jpegmafia raps on the second verse. “Say what you said on Twitter right now / You only brave with a board and a mouse / You wasn’t talkin’ when I put you in the ground / Don’t leave the house / Don’t get capped by a n***a in a motherf*ckin’ gown.”

Jpegmafia’s All My Heroes follows up his critically-acclaimed 2018 album Veteran. The album will feature Kenny Beats, DJ Dahi, James Blake, Jeff Tweedy, and Hannibal Buress, most notably. Next month, Jpegmafia will take his album on the road as part of his ‘”JPEGMAFIA Type Tour”.

You can listen to “Beta Male Strategies” in the clip above, and purchase tickets for Jpegmafia’s tour here.

‘”JPEGMAFIA Type Tour” Dates:

10/14 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Pubrock

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teregram

10/16 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

10/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

10/20 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/24 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/25 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/29 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Pike Room

10/31 – Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

11/02 – San Diego, CA @ Dia De Los Deftones

11/04 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/06 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar

11/11 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar