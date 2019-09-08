Getty Image

Kanye West Plays ‘Jesus Walks’ And Other Hits At His Chicago Edition Of ‘Sunday Service’

Kanye West returned to his hometown to spread his gospel music. The rapper hosted a Chicago edition of his weekly Sunday Service performance and offered free entry. He entranced the crowd with motivational words and several of his hit songs during the 90-minute event.

Though the event was free, attendees required tickets to gain entry. According to ABC 7 Chicago, these tickets sold out in less than an hour. Those who were lucky enough to snag one made sure they lined up early enough to get a good spot. Before the outdoor venue opened its gates, thousands lined the streets and braved stormy weather in order to get a chance to see the rapper.

“Watch this. This is my city,” Kanye said to a security guard before parting the crowd himself.

Kanye maneuvered to the center of the crowd and rapped “Jesus Walks” with the help of several gospel singers.

