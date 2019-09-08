Kanye West returned to his hometown to spread his gospel music. The rapper hosted a Chicago edition of his weekly Sunday Service performance and offered free entry. He entranced the crowd with motivational words and several of his hit songs during the 90-minute event.

Though the event was free, attendees required tickets to gain entry. According to ABC 7 Chicago, these tickets sold out in less than an hour. Those who were lucky enough to snag one made sure they lined up early enough to get a good spot. Before the outdoor venue opened its gates, thousands lined the streets and braved stormy weather in order to get a chance to see the rapper.

Crowd waiting to get in to stage area for Kanye West Sunday Service in Chicago pic.twitter.com/DGpF5Y5emr — Joshua Mellin (@JoshuaMellin) September 8, 2019

“Watch this. This is my city,” Kanye said to a security guard before parting the crowd himself.

Kanye West at Sunday Service in #chicago: “watch this, this my City” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5RLw5qx56Z — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) September 8, 2019

Kanye maneuvered to the center of the crowd and rapped “Jesus Walks” with the help of several gospel singers.