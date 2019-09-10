Rihanna just released the scorching trailer for her upcoming 2019 Savage X Fenty fashion show taking place tonight and from the looks of it, it’s going to be a night to remember. Have no FOMO if you’re not in New York for Fashion Week though; the show will also stream later this month on Amazon Prime as part of Rihanna’s partnership with Amazon. The trailer teased a star-studded evening featuring performances from from huge stars like ASAP Ferg, Big Sean, DJ Khaled, and Halsey, as well as a huge look for rising star Tierra Whack. Fat Joe and Fabolous are also scheduled to perform, to add some throwback appeal for all the uncles tuning in.

The trailer also teased some “special appearances” by supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevigne, and Joan Smalls, along with singing sensation Normani and actress Laverne Cox, providing an interesting departure from the more conservative Victoria’s Secret show that Savage is clearly competing with. Savage was an instant hit for its inclusivity policy, marketing to a wider range of body types and using less conventional models in its promotions. When customers have pointed out issues with sizing ranges and the like, Rihanna herself has stepped in at times to address their concerns, contrasting sharply with Victoria’s Secret’s approach.

Combined with Rihanna’s ubiquitous international brand, Savage has become an instant hit and tonight’s show is almost guaranteed to make it bigger than ever. The show is set to stream September 20.