50 Cent Says He Doesn’t Want Nicki Minaj To Retire From Her Music Career

Last week, Nicki Minaj announced she would be retiring from music in order to start a family in a decision that shocked fans and the music community alike. Some responded with congratulations and others disappointment. Like 50 Cent, who wasn’t too happy about Nicki’s decision. The rapper took to social media, as usual, to share his opinion.

50 Cent posted a photo of Nicki and her new husband Kenneth Petty, saying he wishes the rapper would just take some time off rather than calling it quits. “Both these n*ggas crazy, but you know you gotta love it SOUTH SIDE. I don’t want Nicki Minaj to retire just take a break.”

Since making the sudden announcement about leaving her music, Nicki apologized to fans for the “abrupt [and] insensitive” news. Nicki promised that she’d further explain her decision on the next episode of Queen Radio on Beats 1. “I’m still right here,” she tweeted. “Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe.”

I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe ♥️🙏 https://t.co/eS0oHipwtg — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 6, 2019

Though Nicki just made the announcement about taking a break from music, she’s had these plans in line for years. In a 2015 interview, Nicki mentioned starting a family. She believes there is “a housewife somewhere” in her heart.

In the same clip, Nicki said she would want to have at least five albums before she leaves to build a family, meaning her upcoming record will be her last for a while. “In terms of music, I would like to have at least five albums done so that I could come back and speak from a mother’s perspective.”