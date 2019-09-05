Lil Nas X Is Inescapable In His New Cyberpunk ‘Panini’ Video

After spending an amazing 19 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” finally lost its No. 1 spot. Now that the viral hit is no longer the top song in the country, Lil Nas X has shifted his focus to his other big single, “Panini.”

To kick off September, Lil Nas x apologized for the delay with the song’s video, writing, “sorry the panini video taking so long they are still editing the scene where i cry in the bath tub.” Jokes aside, Lil Nas X finally dropped the “Panini” video this morning, and while there’s no bathtub cry involved, there is a lot of Lil Nas X.

The video follows a woman in the distant future, a future where Lil Nas X is omnipresent, with his face on billboards and holograms everywhere. The protagonist tries unsuccessfully to escape Lil Nas X, and is eventually driven to take a flight out of the country. Even that doesn’t work, though, because as we learned during those 19 weeks of “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X cannot be ignored.

This new clip comes shortly after Lil Nas X earned himself a CMA Award nomination for “Old Town Road,” which is up for Music Event Of The Year.

Watch the “Panini” video above.