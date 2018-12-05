Getty Image

Even with the benefit of the wealth of information available on the internet, it seems foot-in-mouth syndrome will forever be unavoidable for most people. Unfortunately for entertainers, their misspoken comments are often public and widely read in spheres outside their experience or comfort zones, so they tend to receive a correspondingly heavier backlash. That’s exactly what happened to The 1975‘s frontman Matthew Healy when a quote from a recent interview with The Fader went viral on Twitter.

In the quote, Healy addresses a lyric shouting out the late rapper Lil Peep in a quote that quickly digresses into thoughts about misogyny in hip-hop. The full quote, reprinted below, made the rounds on Twitter with a number of commenters expressing anger that the quote seems to flatten hip-hop and misapprehend both its scope in calling out/condoning misogyny and rock’s current stance on the issue.