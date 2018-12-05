Even with the benefit of the wealth of information available on the internet, it seems foot-in-mouth syndrome will forever be unavoidable for most people. Unfortunately for entertainers, their misspoken comments are often public and widely read in spheres outside their experience or comfort zones, so they tend to receive a correspondingly heavier backlash. That’s exactly what happened to The 1975‘s frontman Matthew Healy when a quote from a recent interview with The Fader went viral on Twitter.
In the quote, Healy addresses a lyric shouting out the late rapper Lil Peep in a quote that quickly digresses into thoughts about misogyny in hip-hop. The full quote, reprinted below, made the rounds on Twitter with a number of commenters expressing anger that the quote seems to flatten hip-hop and misapprehend both its scope in calling out/condoning misogyny and rock’s current stance on the issue.
“One of the problems is the youth of hip-hop. At the moment, with SoundCloud rap, it’s become a bit of a drug-taking competition, and that happened in rock and roll. Those things get weeded out the longer those things exist. The reason misogyny doesn’t happen in rock and roll anymore is because it’s a vocabulary that existed for so long is that it got weeded out. It still exists in hip-hop because [the genre] is so young, but it’ll stop. That’s why you have this moment with young Black men — Kanye-aged men, as well — talking about their relationship with themselves, which is a big step forward for hip-hop. Drake, for example. But then they’ll be like,'”But I still got b*tches.’ The scene’s relationship with women hasn’t caught up to its relationship with itself, but that’s something that will happen.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With