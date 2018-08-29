The 1975 Throw A Colorful Dance Party In Their New ‘TooTimeTooTimeTooTime’ Video

Senior Music Writer
08.29.18

YouTube

You could easily make the argument that The 1975’s upcoming album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is the most highly anticipated and buzzed about rock record of 2018. Coming hot on the heels of their last well received tongue-twister of a record I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware If It that dropped in 2016, it really feels like the UK band are prepared for a major jump up the boards in the larger commercial and cultural space. To help fuel the fires, today they shared the video for their latest single from their upcoming project, a song titled “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime.”

The video is a colorful, but relatively straightforward production. Opening with a solo shot of the newly bleached-blonde lead singer Matt Healy, the video turns into a Michael Jackson, “Black Or White” reminiscent montage of different people dancing along with the song as it bounces along in the background. Sometimes it’s a shot of a single person. Sometimes it’s a group party. Sometimes Healy is present. Other times he isn’t. Sometime the simplest ideas are the most effective.

You can watch The 1975’s new video for “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime.” Their new album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is set to drop on November 30 via Polydor. You can pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TAGSA Brief Inquiry Into Online RelationshipsMatt HealyThe 1975TooTimeTooTimeTooTime

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP