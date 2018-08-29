YouTube

You could easily make the argument that The 1975’s upcoming album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is the most highly anticipated and buzzed about rock record of 2018. Coming hot on the heels of their last well received tongue-twister of a record I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware If It that dropped in 2016, it really feels like the UK band are prepared for a major jump up the boards in the larger commercial and cultural space. To help fuel the fires, today they shared the video for their latest single from their upcoming project, a song titled “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime.”

The video is a colorful, but relatively straightforward production. Opening with a solo shot of the newly bleached-blonde lead singer Matt Healy, the video turns into a Michael Jackson, “Black Or White” reminiscent montage of different people dancing along with the song as it bounces along in the background. Sometimes it’s a shot of a single person. Sometimes it’s a group party. Sometimes Healy is present. Other times he isn’t. Sometime the simplest ideas are the most effective.

You can watch The 1975’s new video for “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime.” Their new album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is set to drop on November 30 via Polydor. You can pre-order it here.