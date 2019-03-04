Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2 Chainz dropped one of the year’s hottest hip-hop albums so far, Rap Or Go To The League, this past weekend. Now that fans have had the weekend to absorb the record, 2 Chainz has just gifted them with a new video for album highlight “Money In The Way.” In the video, 2 Chainz hangs out in one hallway of a bank while scenes from various points in time unfold around him, like a robbery from 1965 and a murder in 1995.

The track is one of the handful on the record that doesn’t have a featured artist on it. Elsewhere on the album, though, 2 Chainz gets assists from Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, and others.

2 Chainz and LeBron James (who was an executive producer for the record) recently broke down the album track-by-track, and during the conversation, 2 Chainz said that the record is “about black excellence, ‘each one teach one’, and it’s about getting the African American community to know they can do something.” He went on to say that becoming a star is about more than having one specific skill:

“I think God hand picks who the stars are going to be. You can’t force yourself to be a star. It has to happen organically. Being a star is so much more than being a ‘good basketball player’ or being a ‘good rapper.’ It’s this whole package that is really hard to explain to people. You have to be good at interviews, you have to be a ‘people person’, you have to have a great personality, you have to be good at what you actually do. You have to be a role model. Whatever I talk about, I have to live it.”

Watch the “Money In The Way” video above, and read our review of Rap Or Go To The League here.

Rap Or Go To The League is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.