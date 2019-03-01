Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Shortly following the release of Ariana Grande’s huge single “7 Rings,” the song faced a bit of controversy after it was accused of stealing flows from rappers like 2 Chainz. That hatchet was apparently buried pretty quickly, though, as 2 Chainz actually hopped on a remix of the song. Now Grande has returned the favor: 2 Chainz’s new album Rap Or Go To The League is out today, and Grande makes an appearance on “Rule The World.”

Grande sings the chorus, and elsewhere on the track, 2 Chainz pours his heart out for his wife Kesha Ward, with adorable lines like, “Fell in love with a real one, this a dedication,” and, “My shawty bad, she a trophy / She like to lay on me and call me cozy.”

2 Chainz recently described what it was like meeting Grande, saying that once they got past their conflict over “7 Rings,” they got along swimmingly:

“She was more or less saying that, ‘Well, yeah, I thought people knew I took it from you.’ And I said, ‘Well, how would people know that? You know what I’m saying?’ It was just one of those things where I didn’t even know you were a fan of mine, and we built a rapport. And I obviously did the… she did a song for me first, actually, while I was there. And she opened up her mouth and a damn angel came out and I was like, ‘Yo, this little girl can sing!’ And then I obviously did the remix for them while I was there. And she just was super excited about trying to put it out, clear the space or whatever. We shot a dope video and I actually have videos on the album that I’ve been trying to shoot with people and I can’t get things together, but it wasn’t actually hard shooting the video with her so that’s kinda… it’s crazy how stuff works.”

Listen to “Rule The World” above.

Rap Or Go To The League is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.