2 Chainz just dropped his highly anticipated album, Rap Or Go To The League. The album has gained a lot of traction as Complex reported the record is “2 Chainz’s Best Album,” and Pitchfork awarded the song “NCAA” as a Best New Track. In an exclusive interview with Apple Music before the album was released, 2 Chainz and LeBron James, who had been acting as the album’s A&R, broke down Rap Or Go To The League track by track.

Both LeBron and 2 Chainz agreed that the first track is the most important. “The first track of an album sets a mood for the whole album, but also captivates listeners,” said LeBron. “It sets the mood from an emotional standpoint.” The first track on Rap Or Go To The League, “Forgiven,” does just that. 2 Chainz said the song is a brief history of his “come up.” He’s had several friends and industry partners tragically lose their children to gun violence.

“I’m happy to be alive,” said 2 Chainz. The process of writing the first two tracks on the album had “become therapeutic,” the rapper said. “Father-son relationships [are] so needed right now. N***as [are] trying to make their sons grow up too fast.”