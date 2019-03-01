Getty Image

Legally speaking, 21 Savage has a lot going on right now, but thankfully, his situation has just become more manageable: The Blast reports that, according to court records, the felony theft charges against him have been dropped, and the issues surround the money are now a civil matter.

A couple weeks ago, Savage surrendered to authorities at the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department after he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest. The club promoter who opened the case against Savage said she paid the rapper $17,000 for a performance in a South Georgia club in 2016, with $9,500 in advance and the remaining $7,500 paid when he arrived. However, Savage never showed up for the performance, but did accept the money. At the time, she had a warrant issued for theft by deception, and she decided to pursue the case again following Savage’s ICE arrest.

Abby Taylor, one of 21’s lawyers, previously told TMZ about the charges, “Mr. Joseph has committed no criminal offense. We look forward to an amicable resolution between the parties in the near future with no criminal implications whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, Savage recently expanded his “Bank Account” campaign, which aims to teach young people how to manage money and invest.