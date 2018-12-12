No Jumper

Adam Grandmaison, host of the popular hip-hop tastemaking show No Jumper, has “parted ways” with Atlantic Records as new sexual assault allegations have surfaced against him. Grandmaison, referred to on his show and by fans as “Adam22,” is a former BMX athlete who started No Jumper as a Tumblr blog and moved to Youtube after his early reviews and profiles on up-and-coming rappers gained popularity.

Eventually, the No Jumper brand was also applied to Grandmaison’s label ambitions as he partnered with Atlantic Records earlier this year to sign and develop new artists. Shortly after solidifying this partnership, allegations arose through a Pitchfork article that scrutinized claims that the tastemaker had raped two women — claims which seemed supported by blog posts Grandmaison had written himself in 2009.

At the time the original allegations were published, Grandmaison denied the accusations and Atlantic Records issued the following statement: “We take any allegations of this nature very seriously and we are looking into them.” Now, according to The Daily Beast, the investigation was revisited when new allegations arose from another alleged victim who told The Beast in October that Grandmaison had drugged and raped her during a visit to LA the previous year for a No Jumper interview.

While Grandmaison maintains his innocence, it appears that two separate accusations were one too many for Atlantic Records, who pulled the plug on No Jumper Records, announcing the end of the deal via The Daily Beast through a spokesperson.

