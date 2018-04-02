Instagram

Hip-Hop podcaster Adam22 was recently accused of sexual assault, and the accusations are continuing. The Twitter account @conortripler has made countless posts about Adam’s alleged misdeeds since the hip-hop influencer signed a deal with Atlantic Records. Adams’ No Jumper brand helped jumpstart the career of a who’s who of young acts, including XXXtentacion, Tekashi 6ix9ine. Many of those artists have been accused – and charged – with abhorrent acts against women, which makes it ironic that Adam is now facing similar accusations. He’s denied all allegations.

Pitchfork received accounts from two women which alleged that Adam forcibly raped them after meeting them on message boards. The story from a woman named “D” in the story has parallels with a previous narrative given by Adam – and an open letter that’s purportedly from her. The woman recalls Adam visiting her in Vancouver, when the following occurred: