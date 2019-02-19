Getty Image

Last week, Ariana Grande’s fans put their heads together and came up with an interesting strategy to boost her latest single, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” They started the #Boycott7Rings movement, the goal of which was to have people not listen to “7 Rings” so the newer single could take over the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The chart dated February 23 reveals that the campaign didn’t achieve its primary objective, but it may have helped Grande make some even more significant history: She has just become the first artist in over 50 years to simultaneously have the No. 1, 2, and 3 song on the Hot 100 chart.

“7 Rings” stayed at No. 1 while “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” debuted in the second spot and “Thank U, Next” climbed back up from the seventh spot to finish the week at No. 3. This sort of thing does not happen often: The last time it did was in 1964 (55 years ago), when The Beatles did it for five weeks in March and April. It’s worth noting that impressively, the Beatles populated the entire top 5 positions of the chart dated April 4, 1964. All in all, Grande is the first solo artist to achieve the feat, and only the second act to do it since the Hot 100’s inception in 1958.

Grande’s mother, Joan Grande, was pretty excited about the news, writing in a tweet, “OMG ARIANA!!!! SO SO SO PROUD OF YOU.” Grande herself has yet to respond to the news aside from some retweets, but she is likely excited to continue cementing her place in music history as her achievements keep piling up: Thank U, Next just had the biggest streaming week ever for a pop album.