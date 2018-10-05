Red Bull Music / Uproxx Studios

No matter how deeply rooted you are in hip-hop culture, Chattanooga, Tennessee is probably one of the last places you’d expect the next big thing in rap to come from. Past that, Brittnee Moore — aka Bbymutha — isn’t exactly the person you would expect to embody that lofty concept.

But maybe all that shows is how badly hip-hop needs an expectations update. The genre, long known for being hypermasculine and deeply urban, with its roots dug 10 feet into the concrete of inner city hotbeds like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, could use an injection of what Bbymutha brings to her slowed-down, country-seasoned music: Honest emotion and unapologetic, womanly energy delivered in her trademark, southern midwestern drawl. The mother of four (two sets of twins, each with different fathers) refuses to shy away from her past or her present, fully embracing her status as both single mom and delightfully assertive rapper, whose tales of often revenge-driven, late-night sexcapades and gritty, hustler mentality combine with more tender addresses to her young children over simmering, gooey, Three 6 Mafia-inspired beats.

This past September, the burgeoning talent staged her Red Bull Music-sponsored Mutha Land event in Nashville, just two and a half hours northeast of her hometown, to put her female-focused, sex-positive, no-nonsense rap sensibility on full display alongside fellow unfettered Philadelphia-bred newcomer Chynna Rogers and Tennessee rap veteran La Chat. The freewheeling, carnival-esque rap showcase was designed to take Bbymutha’s playful aesthetic and psychedelic tastes and expand them to a full-size “playroom” where fans and friends could run rampant, soaking up the self-assured, sexualized freedom that she uses both her music and her onstage persona to propagate in the world.

Bbymutha was gracious enough to grant an interview by phone to explain how her experiences have shaped her bold artistic persona, which shines through on her candid EPs Free Brittnee, Muthaz Day 2, and BbyShoe, all released independently this year, how her Mutha Land concert came together, and her plans for the future — and how those plans affect the four little people depending on her making a living from rap.

Throughout our chat, she carried herself with a worldly self-possession that never prevents her from being vulnerable, bitingly witty, insightful, and always, thoroughly honest. She’s the same person in her interviews that she is on her records, and that person is someone unlike any other in the rap game — for now. It’s apparent that even without meaning to, she’s leading a movement and opening doors for a new wave of rappers in hip-hop, upending every expectation of the game for the better.