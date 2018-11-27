Getty Image

Whether or not you know Benny Blanco’s name, and you totally should, you’re certainly aware of his songwriting prowess. The prolific writer and producer (and artist in his own right) has helped guide pop instaclassics like Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” and Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” to global ubiquity. However, there’s one artist he’s yet to step into the studio with: Drake, god of the 6.

During a recent chat with Q Magazine, Blanco dropped a statement that’s at once reflective of his undeniably stacked songwriting roster and indicative of his apparent hesitance to just dive into the Drake universe.

“There’s definitely less artists I haven’t worked with than I have,” Blanco said. “I’ve worked with all the people I’ve wanted to work with [except Drake] . . . At the same time, he already has his thing and it sounds so good that I wouldn’t want to mess it up.”

More recently, Blanco contributed to Kanye West and Kid Cudi’s central Kids See Ghosts opus “Reborn.” This year also saw the release of the Benny Blanco solo singles “Eastside,” featuring Halsey and Khalid, and the Calvin Harris collab “I Found You.”

With Drake apparently already plotting post-Scorpion plans, could a Blanco x OVO co-write now be in the proverbial cards?