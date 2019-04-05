The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

The hip-hop world is reeling after the untimely death of Nipsey Hussle. We know most rap fans have been bumping Victory Lap, Crenshaw, and the rest of Neighborhood Nip’s catalog for most of the week, but there was some solid music released this week, including an unreleased verse from the man himself and two tribute tracks. Elsewhere, there were also videos from Dababy and Smino.

Privaledge Feat. Nipsey Hussle, “So Cold”

Philly rapper Privaledge just dropped his new project a week ago, but after Nipsey’s murder last Sunday, he decided to release “So Cold,” an ominously titled track which featured a verse from an always motivating Nip, who rhymed “wanna make it, gotta take it cause ain’t nothin’ free” over moody piano keys.

Nipsey Hussle Tributes From Yung Bleu, Shad Da God

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There were a pair of songs released in memoriam of Nip. Atlanta rapper’s Shad Da God’s “Naybahood Nip” tributed Nipsey in the song’s chorus, and also reminisced about good times at Grammy parties, where Victory Lap was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year.

Yung Bleu’s “Fighting My Demons” was especially poignant. The track was dedicated not just to Nipsey, but to his brother Tycorey, who Bleu lost the same weekend that Nipsey was murdered. His heartfelt track examines the ripple effect of loss, and reflects on the violence and chemical dependency within his own “crazy life.”

Zaytoven, Make America Trap Again

Zaytoven’s latest compilation project appeared on streaming services to the surprise of many this week. His isn’t politically charged, but it boasts a varied lineup of artists such as Tyga, OJ Da Juiceman, and two/thirds of Migos in Quavo and Takeoff, who hilarious referenced Rich Homie Quan’s Hip-Hop Honors gaffe on “Cease & Alamo.”