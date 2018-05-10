Getty Image

Trap rap may have originated in Atlanta, but its become as ubiquitous a sound as any in hip-hop, taking over radio stations from coast to coast at the behest of some of the South’s most recognizable rappers: Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Migos, Young Thug, and Future, among others. At the forefront of the unstoppable tidal wave of rumbling bass and crackling snare rolls is Zaytoven, whose piano-filled productions have soundtracked the biggest hits that made trap rap so pervasive in America’s headphones.

From Migos’ “Versace” to Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s “Icy,” and including hits like “Used To This” from Future and Drake to Nicki Minaj’s “Want Some More,” Zaytoven’s beats are more in demand than almost any other producer in the game today.

Zaytoven himself though, has remained as elusive and mysterious as any other representative of his profession, preferring to remain behind the boards and out of the spotlight — until now. After a prolific 2017 that included placements on projects from 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, and Yo Gotti, the German-born, Bay Area-raised producer is finally ready to release his own, long-awaited solo album, Trap Holizay, later this month via Motown Records/UMG.

Over the phone, the decorated trap producer broke down the process of creating Trap Holizay, why the time was finally right to strike out on his own, the recently-released Red Bull documentary detailing his life and rise to prominence, his legendarily prolific backlog of projects (including a rumored one with none other than Jay-Z), and his plans for the future of his joint venture with Motown Records.

Why is now the perfect time for you to be releasing an album as opposed to a mixtape?

Well you know, recently I did get in a situation. I did a situation with Capital/Motown, so I’ve never done this before. The reason I did it, I felt like it was time to kind of spread my wings, strengthen my brand, do some different things I haven’t done before. That’s really the main reason why I’m doing what I’m doing now. They want to sign me as an artist. I said, ‘Okay cool. It’s perfect time to put my album together.’ We start Zaytoven all over again even though I’ve been in the game over then years, now let’s start all over again.

Why do you think that situation came around now? Why would they want to sign you as an artist now as opposed to say “Versace” or any of the other times that you were really booming on the radio? Why do you think Capital just wanted to do this deal with you now?

I think more so it’s kind of a wave now. I think producers mean more now than they ever meant. You know? I see other labels giving other producers deals and everything. So I’m pretty sure that’s why they said, ‘Wait, hold on. We need somebody to lock down Zaytoven.’

What do you think it is that makes producers so important to hip-hop as opposed to the rappers? Because rappers are the ones in the front, producers you don’t usually see as much. Why do you think producers are starting to become more and more important now?

It’s because the sound means so much. Like, if you listen to the music of what’s going on nowadays, you can almost put any rapper on these beats that we putting out and it can mess around and be a hit. You know? Guys that ain’t ever been rappers before, guys that can mumble and it be the beat. It’s just so good that it’s like, ‘Oh well, he ain’t really said nothing.’ And that’s due to the sound. The producers make the sound that make you bounce. Where people have to be like, ‘Oh the producer is very important.’ You know? ‘We need to get producers.’