The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

We’re a week into the year, and artists are already gearing up to offer up some of 2019’s first projects. Boogie and Future have announced projects coming within the next two weeks, and a pair of upstart artists in YGTUT and New York-based producer FifthGod are also preparing to release projects that may be set to push them to a new plateau. Elsewhere, Amine has released a pair of slick remixes, and Lil Pump has released the controversial “Butterfly Doors” song — sans questionable lyrics.

Future, “Jumpin On A Jet”

Future’s The WIZRD is coming, a project he likened to “a bridge between the Future and HNDRXX album sounds” on his recent interview with Zane Lowe. “Jumpin On A Jet” is an invigorating single from the project, featuring the ATLlien doing his thing over a mysterious synth melody and typically thumping 808s. The video cleverly depicts him on a ladder to Pluto, further entrenching the elevated symbolism that he loves. Hopefully while he’s on that jet he can rethink his recent R. Kelly comments.

Boogie, “Silent Ride”

Boogie is set to drop off his album on January 25, which he hopes will fill up his bank account — as well as top album lists come December. He offered a glimpse of the creative zone he’s in on “Silent Ride,” a reflective track where he rhymes about his stresses and admits “I’m detached I need guidance.”

Lil Pump, “Butterfly Doors”

Lil Pump dropped his “Butterfly Doors” track last Friday. The anticipation for the track was tainted by controversy after Pump rhymed some bars that were insensitive to the Asian community. New York rapper China Mac and entertainer Awkwafina, among others, called out the “ching-chong” lyrics, which were censored and removed from the track. Now you can turn up to it in better conscience.