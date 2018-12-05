‘Billboard’ Confirms That Tekashi 69 And Travis Scott’s Sales Numbers Are Under Review

12.05.18 51 mins ago

DJ Akademics has been a go-to source for breaking news about Tekashi 69 lately, and on Tuesday afternoon, he wrote in a tweet, “Supposedly, Nielsen has notified 6ix9ine and Travis Scott label that there was a counting error this week and supposedly 6ix9ine is the true #1 album. Billboard which gets its data from Nielsen already published Travis Scott is #1 tho.”

It turns out there was some merit to that statement, as Billboard has shared a brief statement confirming that something is up with the race for No. 1 between Tekashi and Travis Scott’s Astroworld: “The results of the Billboard 200 chart dated Dec. 8, which was announced on Sunday (Dec. 2), are being audited by Nielsen Music due to a processing discrepancy. Upon completion of the in-depth audit of data sources across streaming and retail, Billboard will announce any resulting changes that may affect chart rankings.”

Furthermore, Hits Daily Double also reports today that Soundcloud is rumored to have reported their streaming data late, and that “the streams that would’ve gone to 6ix9ine were disallowed by [Billboard].”

Yesterday, a Nielsen representative said, “Our team has done a deep dive and found the cause of the initial discrepancy. We’ve since then reprocessed the jobs necessary and re-finalized the charts. As a result, 6ix9ine’s Dummy Boy will be moving to #1.”

On Monday, it was also revealed that Scott’s “Sicko Mode” was the top song in the country, which Scott celebrated by tweeting, “#1 album and #1 single. God is good.”

