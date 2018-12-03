Getty Image

Travis Scott is having himself one amazing year. After his third studio album, Astroworld, went No. 1 in the two weeks after its debut — even beating out Nicki Minaj’s Queen first week sales in the process — it was assured that he had one of hip-hop’s favorite projects of 2018. But now, weeks later, it has returned to the top of the Billboard 200 for a third week, while Drake-featuring single “Sicko Mode” also rose to the top of the Hot 100 singles chart, solidifying it as one of the most successful albums of 2018 outright.

The album floated over the top of Tekashi 69’s Dummy Boy to take the top spot after Tekashi’s debut was delayed and missed out on three sales days over the weekend while he sorted out distribution from behind bars. Travis’ sales also saw a boost from new merchandise bundles and the release of his video for “Yosemite” featuring Gunna, which swiveled the spotlight firmly back in the direction of his expertly-curated, psychedelic album.

To cap off Travis’ stellar 2018, the Texas rapper also received a rare honor when his hometown, Houston, established an “Astroworld Day” after the success of his Astroworld Festival. 2018 is also the year he became a dad, which seems to be his favorite accomplishment so far.

Astroworld is out now via Epic Records and Travis’ own Cactus Jack Records.