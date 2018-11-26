Black Thought Teams Up With Superproducer Salaam Remi For His ‘Streams Of Thought Vol. 2’ EP

Hip-Hop Editor
11.26.18

Passyunk Productions/ Human Re Sources

Just days after releasing the immaculate lead single, “Conception,” on Tidal, Black Thought has returned with a full EP, Streams Of Thought, Vol. 2, produced entirely by Salaam Remi, who is best known for his work on tracks for Nas (“Made You Look”), Amy Winehouse (“Just Friends”), and Miguel (“All I Want Is You”).

Thought makes use of Remi’s soulful, live band backdrops to address the social ills and higher vibrations that have become his verbal stock in trade, proving that he’s still one of the best lyricists in rap, unleashing flurries of iron-hard, vice-tight bars over Remi’s signature, soda crisp drums and ominous bass lines. Leading off with a lamentation of the opioid crisis on “Fentanyl” and featuring a flute-riddled warning to listeners to watch their step lest they “Get Outlined,” Streams Of Thought Vol. 2 finds Black Thought in his finest form, picking up where he left off on the 9th Wonder-helmed first edition.

Where 9th and his Soul Council allowed samples to the do the heavy lifting, Salaam sticks largely to live instrumentation, but featuring a jazzier, more Blaxploitation-influenced approach than the usual, experimental takes that Black Thought’s band The Roots has used on their last few albums. The sound suits him, though, giving him plenty of room to stretch out and flex his lyrical muscles, reminding listeners that when he wants to be, he can be the most dangerous person ever to touch a mic.

Streams Of Thought Vol. 2 is out now via Passyunk Productions/ Human Re Sources.

Around The Web

TAGSBLACK THOUGHTSalaam RemiStreams Of Thought Vol. 2

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 8 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP